Start a New Tradition in Paradise This Holiday Season
Hotel & Resort Palace Resorts Codie Liermann August 25, 2021
As the end of summer approaches at full speed, it dawns on people that the holidays are right around the corner. Families were busy soaking in the fun summer had to offer only to be staring the start of school, sports and all the other activities fall brings right in the face.
Amid the back-to-school busyness, holiday plans are often pushed to the back burner. The hustle and bustle takes over, and before anyone has time to realize it, winter is creeping in.
Palace Resorts encourages families to start a new tradition this holiday season. For many, it’s been a long year. The pandemic has altered so many aspects of life for everyone, and a much-needed vacation should be on everyone’s agenda.
Families and friends can start a new tradition by spending the holiday season in paradise, at one of Palace Resorts’ properties in Mexico or Jamaica. There’s no better time than now to create memories with loved ones in a new place to cherish for a lifetime.
A stay with Palace Resorts is sure to deliver the rest and rejuvenation many are in search of. With fine dining, unlimited premium beverages, nightly entertainment (sometimes including big names such as Hootie & the Blowfish and Dave Matthews) and more, guests of all ages will have no problem satisfying their vacation needs.
With coronavirus still lurking, Palace Resorts offers guests a flexible booking policy should they need to postpone or cancel their reservation. The resort company also still has its Purely Palace program in place, which includes 250+ preventive measures to ensure a safe stay for everyone. Some of these protocols include on-site COVID-19 testing at no cost to guests, enhanced sanitization and social distancing, among many others.
Travelers choosing to spend the most wonderful time of year on an unforgettable vacation can take advantage of extra savings when they book soon. Future guests who book now through September 30, 2021, for travel from November 15, 2021, to January 3, 2022, will receive up to 30 percent off their stay with Palace Resorts’ current holiday travel sale.
Since the resorts are decked out in all the best holiday décor throughout the season, visitors can take holiday photos and enjoy all their favorite traditions while also adding new ones into the mix.
Contact a travel advisor to learn more about Palace Resorts and to get your holiday vacation on the books.
Sponsored Content
-
AMResorts Introduces New Master Brand AMR™Promoted by AMResorts
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Gain New Resources, Rewards With the La Coleccion Expert Program
-
For more information on Palace Resorts, Mexico, Jamaica
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS