Palladium Hotel Group Partners With Brooklyn Nets for 2019-20 Season
Hotel & Resort Palladium Hotel Group January 08, 2020
WHY IT RATES: This partnership represents the company's commitment to sports. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Palladium Hotel Group today announced a season-long sponsorship agreement with the Brooklyn Nets. This marks the Spain-based hotel company’s first sponsorship of a National Basketball Association (NBA) team.
As part of the agreement, Palladium Hotel Group branding elements will appear at Barclays Center, the home of the Brooklyn Nets. Additionally, both parties will produce a digital content series featuring the team and the hotel company’s properties, and Palladium Hotel Group will conduct an experiential activation at a game later this season.
“We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with the Brooklyn Nets,” said Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, the company’s Vice President of Sales & Marketing, the Americas. “The partnership provides several opportunities for Palladium Hotel Group to engage fans within New York City – one of our most important North American markets – and surrounding areas.”
“We’re proud to partner with Palladium Hotel Group this season,” said Bryan Calka, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships & Strategy. “It is a priority of ours to spread brand awareness and build a strong fan base both at home and abroad, and this alliance will help elevate the Brooklyn Nets on a global scale.”
The partnership agreement follows Palladium Hotel Group’s September 2019 announcement that the company will be the official main sponsor of Real Madrid Basketball for the next three seasons. Together, the company’s partnerships with the Brooklyn Nets and Real Madrid Basketball represent the next step in its commitment to sports.
Palladium Hotel Group’s properties offer a wide variety of sports facilities and activities for their guests, including fully-equipped fitness centers with the latest technology, agreements with golf courses through the Palladium Golf seal, as well as basketball courts, beach volleyball, football fields and paddle and tennis courts.
In February 2019, the Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre at the Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa and TRS Coral Hotel in Costa Mujeres (Cancun), Mexico opened.
The only facility of its kind in North America, the Centre offers programs developed by the world’s leading tennis professionals that encompass the personal values, physical preparation and mental strategies that Nadal acquired during his more than 15 years playing professional tennis.
SOURCE: Palladium Hotel Group press release.
