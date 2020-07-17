Palladium Hotel Group Reopens Six Properties
With a focus on new health and safety procedures under the new Palladium Hotel Group Global Customer Experience and Safety Council, guests can feel reassured relaxing at one of Palladium’s recently reopened properties. Guests were welcomed back to Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa and TRS Coral Hotel in Cancun, Mexico as well as Grand Palladium Vallarta Resort & Spa in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on July 1.
Additionally, Palladium’s Jamaican properties—Grand Palladium Lady Hamilton Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa—are scheduled to reopen on July 10, and Palladium’s Santo Domingo property in the Dominican Republic—Santo Domingo’s Dominican Fiesta—on July 27. More of Palladium’s properties are not scheduled to reopen until August and October.
In addition to new regulations set in place for each hotel, employees have undergone training to ensure the health and safety of vacationers. Innovation and the capitalization of modern technology has allowed Palladium properties to reopen without sacrificing any of its high-quality services.
“Considering the uncertainty of these times, Palladium Hotel Group wants guests to travel with confidence; that is why we are looking to continue enforcing our brand pillars of innovation, technology, and service-driven approach. Palladium Hotel Group is a family-owned business, and throughout the years, our guests have become part of our extended family; equipping our hotels with the best tools and protocols that can enhance their wellbeing is of the utmost importance for us. We've implemented new technologies like our ‘ozone and mist disinfection system’ that allows us to purify the air and our allergen-free purified rooms,” said Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, VP of Sales and Marketing for the Americas for Palladium Hotel Group in a statement.
“The new protocols in place are the result of exhaustive analysis prepared by an experienced Task Force Team of executives and associates of Palladium Hotel Group. Our goal is to gain travelers' trust and show our commitment to their safety without compromising a memorable vacation experience.”
The hotel group is even going as far as providing new medical care insurance to guests which provides help to any unforeseen medical situations that arise due to COVID-19—including medical transfers, an extension of a guest’s stay and more. This insurance is offered to all guests who booked directly through the hotel group or a travel advisor free of charge.
Travelers can also feel comforted in knowing that Palladium is allowing all guests to change their reservations with no additional fees or cancellation penalties up to two days in advance of their trip.
