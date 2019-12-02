Last updated: 09:00 PM ET, Mon December 02 2019

Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Perla’s Royal Service Offers Guests an Exceptional Stay

Hotel & Resort Paradisus Playa del Carmen Laurie Baratti December 02, 2019

Paradisus La Perla Playa del Carmen resort pool.
PHOTO: Paradisus La Perla main pool at dusk. (photo via Paradisus Playa del Carmen)

Those who seek an extra level of refinement and a heightened degree of exclusivity in their luxury vacation may find their answer in Paradisus La Perla’s elevated Royal Service all-inclusive category.

While all guests of Paradisus La Perla enjoy a sophisticated, adults-only atmosphere with dining, drinks, gratuities and taxes included in their up-front room rates, those who opt for the resort’s Royal Service category can look forward to enjoying an unparalleled level of personalization and privacy in their luxury resort experience on the spectacular sands of Playa del Carmen.

RELATED OFFERS

All Travel Offers

The upgraded Royal Service option entitles guests to the services of a Private Butler throughout their stay, who discreetly works to idealize their stay even before they arrive on-property.

Guests can complete a pre-arrival form, which allows their Butler to tailor their experience according to expressed needs and preferences, and a dedicated complimentary cell phone enables Royal Service guests to reach their Butler at any time throughout their stay.

Butlers are also on-hand to prepare in-room aromatherapy Jacuzzi baths, provide in-room coffee service, collect laundry and ironing and make activity arrangements. Poolside, Butlers stand ready to provide cold towels, drink service, fresh fruit, complimentary reading materials and board games or playing cards.

Paradisus La Perla Presidential Suite
Paradisus La Perla Presidential Suite. (Photo courtesy of Paradisus Playa del Carmen)

Aside from elevated service options, Royal Service provides a boutique hotel experience within the larger resort, with accommodations in this category consisting of 120 specially appointment Royal Service Suites and two sprawling Royal Service Presidential Suites. All Royal Service Suites come with an attached outdoor sunbathing terrace, complete with a personal whirlpool tub.

Royal Service guests are afforded access not only to all of the standard amenities at Paradisus La Perla and neighboring Paradisus La Esmeralda resort but also to reserved areas, such as the private Royal Service pool; Royal Service private beach with beds and concierge service; La Palapa the exclusive Royal Service Restaurant; and the bi-level, elegant Royal Service VIP lounge, which provides daily continental breakfast, all-day coffee and beverages, evening cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, complimentary Wi-Fi, international newspapers and private check-in and check-out services.

Guests of the Royal Service category also receive reservation preferences at a-la-carte restaurants and the splendid YHI Spa, where a special water ritual comes included for Royal Service guests.

For more information, contact a travel agent or visit paradisuslaperlaresort.com.

For more information on Paradisus Playa del Carmen, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
Sandos Hotels & Resorts

Traveling With a Cause

Sandos Hotels & Resorts

Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara Open in the Dominican Republic

An Inside Look at the New S Hotel Jamaica in Montego Bay

Travel Advisors Honored at Grand Velas Riviera Maya

Hyatt Announces Over 20 New Luxury Hotels, Resorts in 2020

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS