Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Perla’s Royal Service Offers Guests an Exceptional Stay
Paradisus Playa del Carmen Laurie Baratti December 02, 2019
Those who seek an extra level of refinement and a heightened degree of exclusivity in their luxury vacation may find their answer in Paradisus La Perla’s elevated Royal Service all-inclusive category.
While all guests of Paradisus La Perla enjoy a sophisticated, adults-only atmosphere with dining, drinks, gratuities and taxes included in their up-front room rates, those who opt for the resort’s Royal Service category can look forward to enjoying an unparalleled level of personalization and privacy in their luxury resort experience on the spectacular sands of Playa del Carmen.
The upgraded Royal Service option entitles guests to the services of a Private Butler throughout their stay, who discreetly works to idealize their stay even before they arrive on-property.
Guests can complete a pre-arrival form, which allows their Butler to tailor their experience according to expressed needs and preferences, and a dedicated complimentary cell phone enables Royal Service guests to reach their Butler at any time throughout their stay.
Butlers are also on-hand to prepare in-room aromatherapy Jacuzzi baths, provide in-room coffee service, collect laundry and ironing and make activity arrangements. Poolside, Butlers stand ready to provide cold towels, drink service, fresh fruit, complimentary reading materials and board games or playing cards.
Aside from elevated service options, Royal Service provides a boutique hotel experience within the larger resort, with accommodations in this category consisting of 120 specially appointment Royal Service Suites and two sprawling Royal Service Presidential Suites. All Royal Service Suites come with an attached outdoor sunbathing terrace, complete with a personal whirlpool tub.
Royal Service guests are afforded access not only to all of the standard amenities at Paradisus La Perla and neighboring Paradisus La Esmeralda resort but also to reserved areas, such as the private Royal Service pool; Royal Service private beach with beds and concierge service; La Palapa the exclusive Royal Service Restaurant; and the bi-level, elegant Royal Service VIP lounge, which provides daily continental breakfast, all-day coffee and beverages, evening cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, complimentary Wi-Fi, international newspapers and private check-in and check-out services.
Guests of the Royal Service category also receive reservation preferences at a-la-carte restaurants and the splendid YHI Spa, where a special water ritual comes included for Royal Service guests.
