Paradisus Playa del Carmen Blog | August 23, 2019 4:35 PM ET
Upgrade Your Stay in Playa del Carmen
With the many delicious dining options, free-form pool and private bay, a stay at Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Perla is already a lovely experience. However, you can upgrade your stay by choosing to experience Royal Service.
Whether you’re celebrating a milestone such as a honeymoon or an anniversary or you’d simply like to indulge in a little extra on your next vacation to Mexico, consider staying in this exclusive category.
Choosing to stay in this category provides an adult-only experience in a private area. Guests staying in this section will enjoy a luxurious suite, a personal butler and superior facilities, including a private whirlpool on the terrace.
The stay also includes private check-in and check-out service in an elegant lounge and access to exclusive areas around the resort. The lounge is where visitors will find continental breakfast, coffee, cocktails, snacks and Wi-Fi throughout their stay.
Some of the other exclusive areas include a private swimming pool with a bar and concierge and a private section on the beach reserved only for Royal Service guests with sun loungers and concierge service. An a la carte breakfast and lunch at La Palapa Restaurant is also available for guests with Royal Service.
You'll not only be relaxed and rejuvenated but feeling like royalty from the moment you step foot on the property.
Visit the Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Perla website to learn more.
