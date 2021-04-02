Last updated: 01:38 PM ET, Fri April 02 2021

Pendry Hotels & Resorts Opens Pendry West Hollywood

Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey April 02, 2021

The 149-room Pendry West Hollywood
The 149-room Pendry West Hollywood. (photo courtesy of Montage International)

Pendry Hotels & Resorts added its first property in Los Angeles – the 149-room Pendry West Hollywood – to its growing list of properties.

The hotel, which is set on Sunset Boulevard, features 40 Pendry Residences by Montage Resorts; a live entertainment venue; a screening room; a pool; and the Merois and Ospero restaurants, which are overseen by the Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group.

ADVERTISING
Pendry West Hollywood lobby
Pendry West Hollywood lobby. (photo via Montage International)

It is also equipped with The Britely private membership club, a bowling alley, a fitness center, a full-service spa and an art collection spotlighting international and up-and-coming local artists.

Merois is set on the property’s rooftop, featuring a menu that pays tribute to Japanese, Southeast Asian and French/California cuisine.

The Merois rooftop restauran
The Merois rooftop restaurant. (photo via Montage International)

Bar Merois, which features a fireplace at its center, offers specialty cocktails and a small bites menu.

Set on the ground floor of Sunset Boulevard and Olive Drive, Ospero mirrors the ambiance of a European cafe, serving salads, pasta and vegan dishes and Wolfgang Puck pizzas.

Trending Now
New Openings
hotel, resort, bed
Memphis, Tennessee

First Hotel on Tennessee's Famed Beale Street Set to Debut...

Hilton Aventura Miami

The Hilton Aventura Miami Officially Opens

A rendering of Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlan

AMResorts To Open Mazatlan Dreams Property in December 2022

Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences, Riviera Beach, Florida.

gallery icon The Hottest New Hotels in South Florida to Check into in 2021

“We have assembled an extremely talented team – all of whom are intimately connected to the project and the Los Angeles market,” said Alan J. Fuerstman, founder, chairman and CEO, Montage International, Pendry’s parent company.

“The vibrancy of the city, coupled with the incredible programming and experiences guests and locals will have access to, will be a great addition to Sunset Boulevard and the city of West Hollywood.”

Pendry Hotels & Resorts, which is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, is scheduled to open Pendry Manhattan West, Pendry Park City and Pendry Chicago later this year.

In 2022 it is slated to debut is Pendry La Quinta in Palm Springs, Pendry Natirar in Somerset County, N.J., and Pendry Washington D.C. – The Wharf.

For more information on Los Angeles

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Hilton CleanStay

7 Ways Hotel Stays Have Changed for Good

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Unveils Unique Rooftop Pool Experiences

Viva Wyndham Celebrates 34th Anniversary With Sweepstakes

Earn Extra Cash With Playa’s New Preferred Agent Program

Mexican Caribbean Destinations Reporting Hotel Occupancy Increases

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS