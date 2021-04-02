Pendry Hotels & Resorts Opens Pendry West Hollywood
Pendry Hotels & Resorts added its first property in Los Angeles – the 149-room Pendry West Hollywood – to its growing list of properties.
The hotel, which is set on Sunset Boulevard, features 40 Pendry Residences by Montage Resorts; a live entertainment venue; a screening room; a pool; and the Merois and Ospero restaurants, which are overseen by the Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group.
It is also equipped with The Britely private membership club, a bowling alley, a fitness center, a full-service spa and an art collection spotlighting international and up-and-coming local artists.
Merois is set on the property’s rooftop, featuring a menu that pays tribute to Japanese, Southeast Asian and French/California cuisine.
Bar Merois, which features a fireplace at its center, offers specialty cocktails and a small bites menu.
Set on the ground floor of Sunset Boulevard and Olive Drive, Ospero mirrors the ambiance of a European cafe, serving salads, pasta and vegan dishes and Wolfgang Puck pizzas.
“We have assembled an extremely talented team – all of whom are intimately connected to the project and the Los Angeles market,” said Alan J. Fuerstman, founder, chairman and CEO, Montage International, Pendry’s parent company.
“The vibrancy of the city, coupled with the incredible programming and experiences guests and locals will have access to, will be a great addition to Sunset Boulevard and the city of West Hollywood.”
Pendry Hotels & Resorts, which is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, is scheduled to open Pendry Manhattan West, Pendry Park City and Pendry Chicago later this year.
In 2022 it is slated to debut is Pendry La Quinta in Palm Springs, Pendry Natirar in Somerset County, N.J., and Pendry Washington D.C. – The Wharf.
