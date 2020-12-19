Personalized Wellness Getaways Debuting at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit
WHY IT RATES: Velas Resorts will put together a tailor-made, one-of-a-kind collection of wellness activities, restorative treatments, self-awareness practices and training for any small group looking for a fresh start and transformation into their best selves. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Goodbye 2020, hello 2021. Travelers can start the new year feeling rejuvenated and refreshed with Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit’s new 'Connect to Reconnect' personalized wellness getaway offering. Launching January 1 at the AAA Five Diamond resort, the three-day retreat is curated by Ana Paula Dominguez, wellness expert and Director of the Mexican Institute of Yoga.
A sampling of activities featured in the tailor-made program includes mindful eating, Kundalini Yoga, Ayurveda massage and workshops on health, nutrition, fitness and self-care. Complimentary when seven or more suites are booked, the new offering provides a one-of-a-kind, transformative wellness experience perfect for families, corporate groups or multi-households/groups of friends who join forces to isolate together aka “quaranteams”.
The getaways kick off with a one-on-one consultation with Dominguez, inclusive of a personalized Ayurveda questionnaire and an oracle reading designed to encourage self-reflection and shed light on personal development.
Afterward, a custom program based on the consultation will be given to each guest, inclusive of various activities to practice wellness and mindfulness, learn about nutrition and health and more. Morning yoga sessions, breathing and walking exercises, a mindful eating seminar, Ayurveda massage, meditation sessions, a vision board exercise, antigravity yoga, Aquaforza and Pilates are all examples of some activities featured in the getaways.
Other inclusions are a $50 USD credit at the resort’s SE Spa and a complimentary session of the spa’s award-winning Hydrotherapy Journey. The Hydrotherapy Journey features seven different water experiences, including eucalyptus-scented steam room with chromotherapy, polar pool, aromatherapy sensory shower, sauna and Jacuzzi.
The 'Connect to Reconnect' getaway is complimentary when a group of seven suites books a minimum of three nights. Nightly rates start at $381 per adult based on double occupancy at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit. Rate includes luxury accommodations, a la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, taxes, gratuity and more.
For more information, visit vallarta.grandvelas.com.
SOURCE: Velas Resorts press release.
