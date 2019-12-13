Planning the Ultimate Wedding in the Caribbean
Hotel & Resort BlueBay Hotels Laurie Baratti December 13, 2019
Making your big day beautiful, memorable and magical is easy at BlueBay Hotels’ Caribbean resorts, where relaxation and refinement converge to create the combined wedding and honeymoon you’ve always dreamed of.
The all-inclusive, upscale brand’s Department of Weddings and Romance is dedicated to helping couples plan their unforgettable ceremony, reception and resort stay at any of BlueBay’s exotic destinations in the Dominican Republic or along the Mexican Caribbean coastline.
As outlined in its newly released 2020 brochures, BlueBay’s wedding packages are available in tiers that accommodate anywhere between two to 50 people and can be made as simple or as elaborate as any couple desires.
Whether you envision your ideal once-on-a-lifetime occasion as a small, intimate ceremony on the sand with close friends and family, or as a grander, destination affair, one of BlueBay’s elegant options can be customized to fit your style.
In general, prices are valid for hotel guests only, with extra person supplements and wedding pass prices applicable for external guests.
All wedding packages also include the ‘You and Me’ Honeymoon package, which provides the couple with a complimentary tropical fruit plate and flower petals in their room upon arrival, a special turndown service on the wedding night, celebratory in-room decorations on the day of the event, champagne breakfast in bed the day after the wedding and late checkout afterward (typically subject to availability).
Packages can potentially include a variety of VIP services, including a personal Wedding Coordinator, private check-in, preferential room locations or accommodations upgrades for the couple, complimentary or discounted spa services and more.
As for the wedding day itself, these stress-free package options provide for either legal or symbolic ceremonies, on the beach and/or a gazebo location, with various décor set-ups, audio equipment, options for floral arrangements and a wedding cake.
You can also opt for such services as ironing and preparation of the bride and groom’s apparel; make-up and hairdo for the bride; beer and mimosas for bridal party pre-ceremony; and bouquets and boutonnieres for the bridal party.
Some options also include rehearsal dinners or a-la-carte dining for a set number of guests; celebratory toasts after the wedding; a post-ceremony cocktail hour, plus or minus hor d’oeuvres; and live music or DJ services during cocktail hours and receptions.
Reception events vary in both duration and the number of guests included, but top-tier options can supply full celebratory dinner receptions, dancing venues and coordinated decorations and centerpieces so that everything is taken care of, worry-free.
Explore your options for a perfect nuptial getaway at any of BlueBay Hotels’ four resorts in the Caribbean: the BlueBay Grand Esmeralda or Blue Diamond Luxury Boutique Hotel in Mexico’s breathtaking Riviera Maya and BlueBay Grand Punta Cana or BlueBay Villas Doradas in the Dominican Republic.
While available packages vary by property, couples can visit the resorts’ websites, or call or email a specialist to ask about details, or to request copies of the brand’s newly launched 2020 wedding and honeymoon brochures.
For more information, visit BlueBayResorts.com.
For more information on BlueBay Hotels, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Caribbean
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS