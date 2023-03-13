Playa to Unveil Wyndham Alltra Resort in Dominican Republic
Hotel & Resort Wyndham Alltra All-Inclusive Resorts Claudette Covey March 13, 2023
Playa Hotels & Resorts signed an agreement to manage a new 404-room Wyndham Alltra resort situated on the northeastern section of the Samana peninsula in the Dominican Republic.
The rebranded property – which will be called the Wyndham Alltra Samana – is scheduled to open its doors in the third quarter of this year.
“We are pleased to continue the growth of the Wyndham Alltra brand and are excited to launch a new property in a fast-growing region of the Dominican Republic,” said Playa Hotels & Resorts Chief Investment Officer Fernando Mulet.
“Many developers are beginning to hear about Samana, and we’re excited to support the awareness of this desirable destination with the opening of this new resort.”
The resort will serve as the fourth Wyndham Alltra managed by Playa Hotels & Resorts.
“Designed to cater to the upper-midscale segment, the rebrand will ensure guests enjoy upscale food and beverage, services, amenities, and activities with an expressive local flavor at an exceptional value,” Playa Hotels & Resorts said.
The Wyndham Alltra brand made its debut in late 2021.
