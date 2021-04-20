Pool Season in Las Vegas Has Arrived
Hotel & Resort MGM Resorts International Laurie Baratti April 20, 2021
When you picture yourself having some carefree fun in the bright summer sun, there are few scenes more iconic than sunning poolside or taking a refreshing dip into the cool waters of a Las Vegas resort swimming pool and enjoying a welcome reprieve from the desert heat.
The MGM Grand Pool Complex sets the standard when it comes to the Las Vegas swimming pool scene. Its six-and-a-half acres incorporate four refreshing swimming pools, three whirlpools, cascading waterfalls and even a relaxing, winding lazy river, in conjunction with top-tier amenities.
Pool access is available on a first-come-first-serve basis and—especially during COVID-19, when capacities are limited—it can be well worth the extra cost to consider reserving dedicated seating, with everything from daybeds to spacious cabanas available in different parts of the pool complex.
Guests who book poolside rentals enjoy an upgraded experience, complete with welcome amenities, towel service, lounge chairs, snacks and cocktail service available through attendants. Plus, guests receive half of the rental fee amount in beverage credit.
Choose from individual reserved loungers; poolside or lazy river pods for two; poolside, lazy river or premium daybeds that can accommodate four; or choose from among several private cabana styles that have room for up to six guests. Cabana rentals can be great spots in which to celebrate a special occasion, from birthdays and anniversaries to bachelor/ette parties and more.
Cabanas welcome guests with amenities, towel service, lounge chairs, snacks and more, and guests receive half the rental amount in beverage credit. Cabanas also come complete with full furnishings, ceiling fans, flat-screen televisions, refrigerators, personal safes, pool rafts, umbrellas, storage closets and poolside Wi-Fi internet access; plus, personalized bottle and food service.
Perhaps the star of the MGM Grand Pool Complex is the Wet Republic Ultra Pool, an alluring 54,500-square-foot “ultra pool”, comprised of intimate dipping pools, daybeds, banquets, tricked-out bungalows and party cabanas. This exclusive, adults-only pool venue infuses an upscale outdoor setting that’s designed for relaxation and personal pampering with a Vegas nightlife vibe.
Wet Republic features a covered, open-air lounge, which provides a unique and stylish space in which to drink, dine, dance, mix and mingle. It offers an array of signature culinary offerings and cocktails, plus premium bottle and pitcher service that can either be enjoyed in the lounge or ordered poolside. The one-of-a-kind pool destination also offers a dedicated valet for guests.
Nevada regulations presently require that pool guests wear face coverings at all times except when walking directly to or from the pool area, while in the pool, or while actively eating, drinking or smoking. Because pool capacities are currently restricted, these areas may fill up early and require guests to utilize a virtual waitlist, which is available at the pool podium.
For more information, visit mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com.
