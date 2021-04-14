Preferred Hotel Group Launches Beyond Green Brand
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz April 14, 2021
Preferred Hotel Group’s newest brand of hotels and resorts, Beyond Green, launched today, April 14.
The global portfolio of sustainable lodges, resorts and hotels join Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. Travel advisors can use the chain code LE (short for Love Earth) to book on the GDS. A dedicated brand website, social media storytelling @StayBeyondGreen have also launched.
Guests who book at a Beyond Green property can receive exclusive benefits through I Prefer Hotel Rewards and also choose the Journeyer’s Pick Package. Advisors who book clients at one of these properties will also receive an extra three percent bonus on top of the standard ten percent commission.
I Prefer members who stay at participating Beyond Green properties can earn bonus points for participating in on-property enrichment activities, such as an ecology tour at San Juan Capistrano.
The real bonus for guests is the Journeyer’s Pick Package, available at 15 of the Beyond Green properties. It’s available for bookings made by September 30, 2021 for travel through the end of the year. Guests receive 5,000 bonus I Prefer points and a unique local experience or memento while on-property. These bonus gifts could range from a private 1.5-hour Shinrin Yoku Forest Therapy session at andBeyond Vira Vira to a guided walking tour of the Monastery of Panagia Spileotissa at Aristi Mountain Resort & Villas.
Beyond Green will also host a series of initiatives, including training seminars, informing advisors on sustainable tourism and the brand’s properties.
The new website aims to promote quality content with stunning visuals of its unique properties, as well as provide tips and advice through its Good Stories blog. Beyond Green is also available on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
“Today’s travelers are craving connectedness and renewal, and with this comes a new and profound sense of responsibility for taking care of personal and planetary health and well-being,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Beyond Green and its parent company, Preferred Hotel Group. “The travel advisor community has always given their clients endless reasons to continue to Believe in Travel, more so than ever in the past year. As we look forward to new opportunities and possibilities, advisors will play a critical role in helping travelers live out their wanderlust daydreams in a way that prioritizes holistic sustainability practices."
For more information, please visit Stay Beyond Green.
