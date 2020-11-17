Preferred Hotel Group, Inc. Announces New Beyond Green Brand
Lacey Pfalz November 17, 2020
Preferred Hotel Group, Inc., a global travel and hospitality brand, with brands such as Historic Hotels of America and Preferred Hotels & Resorts, announced on November 17 the creation of their newest brand, Beyond Green.
“Right now, as other forces in the hospitality space sit tight or are cutting back, we’ve chosen to double down on our commitment to promote the inherently positive values of travel,” said Preferred Hotel Group, Inc.’s CEO Lindsey Ueberroth.
“Despite nearly every hotel having to cut back in almost every way, resources and otherwise, this new now has brought a seemingly collective commitment from hotels globally to focus on moving ahead in one area. And that area is sustainability.”
Beyond Green, spearheaded by Costas Christ, is a collection of 24 hotels and resorts around the globe that have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to preservation and environmentally friendly practices as set by the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. The Beyond Green portfolio represents more than independent hotels.
With a focus on protecting the natural environment, preserving and empowering local cultures and fostering a sense of community between travelers and local communities, Beyond Green seeks to revolutionize the way that travel is done, by making sure that travel leads to a positive local and global impact.
A few of the many amazing and groundbreaking Beyond Green hotels and resorts are the InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalassa Spa in the French Polynesia, the &Beyond Bateleur Camp in the Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya, Wilderness Safari's Bisate Lodge in Rwanda and the Aristi Mountain Resort in Zagori, Greece.
For a full list of Beyond Green hotels and resorts, or to learn more, please visit StayBeyondGreen.com.
