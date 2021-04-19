Preferred Hotels & Resorts Debuts Donation Program in Tandem With Earth Day
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey April 19, 2021
In commemoration of Earth Day on April 22, Preferred Hotels & Resorts unveiled I Prefer Points for Good, enabling travelers to donate their I Prefer Hotel Rewards points to the Ocean Heroes Network, which educates young people on how to advocate for clean and plastic-free oceans.
On April 14, Preferred Hotels & Resorts introduced Beyond Green, a collection of sustainable lodges.
Starting on April 22 and running through April 30, members will be able to log on to their profiles on IPrefer.com to redeem and donate points in $5, $10 and $20 increments, the proceeds of which will go to the Ocean Heroes Network.
“After an eye-opening year of reflection during which people have become hyper-mindful of the world around them, Preferred has prioritized addressing this growing desire to make thoughtful decisions that positively impact the environment,” Preferred Hotels & Resorts said.
“As the world reopens, Earth Day serves as a gentle reminder that taking care of the planet should be a priority for all – and always moving ahead – and Preferred is honored to support the global movement through I Prefer Points for Good.”
