Preferred Hotels & Resorts Survey Uncovers Promising Findings
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey April 23, 2020
Preferred Hotels & Resorts released some promising findings from a future travel survey conducted with nearly 4,000 members of its I Prefer Hotel Rewards’ loyalty program—most notably that 54 percent of respondents said that they plan to book trips this year, with 17 percent booking travel for 2020 now.
Upward of half of the respondents said they plan to travel regionally or domestically, with over 50 percent of Americans noting that they will vacation in the U.S. for their next trip.
Forty-three percent of respondents said they hope to travel to a different continent, and 22 percent said they hoped to travel internationally on their own continent.
In terms of destinations, 44 percent of respondents said they plan to travel to North America, 30 percent to Europe and 11 percent to the Asia-Pacific region, with 51 percent planning to book a city hotel and 30 percent a beach resort.
Not surprisingly, 75 percent of respondents noted that they plan to travel with family, expressing a desire to reconnect with those close to them.
In more good news, 80 percent of respondents said they plan to travel by air.
Meanwhile, respondents’ top destinations were Florida, Italy, the U.K., California, France, Hawaii, New York, Spain, Japan and Mexico.
Preferred Hotels & Resorts represents more 750 hotels, resorts, residence and hotel groups in 85 countries.
