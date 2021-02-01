Radisson Blu Prepares To Open in Aruba
WHY IT RATES: The Radisson Blu Aruba will be open to guests in time for the highly anticipated spring break travel season. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Radisson Blu, an upper upscale hotel brand delivering positive and personalized service in stylish spaces, today announced the opening of Radisson Blu Aruba, a one-of-a-kind new hotel located in Palm Beach, Aruba.
Just steps from the beachfront on the skirt of the Palm Beach Strip, the hotel is the ideal setting for a memorable Caribbean adventure. The opening, planned for late March 2021, is the latest in a notable period of growth for the brand throughout the Americas, after welcoming hotels in Toronto, Canada; Anaheim, California; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; and Fargo, North Dakota.
Located just 20 minutes from Queen Beatrix International Airport (AUA), the sprawling 133-room Radisson Blu Aruba is as spacious as it is stylish. The hotel offers two- and three-bedroom suites with separate living areas and fully equipped kitchens with unbeatable views. The hotel’s chic lobby leads to an amazing outdoor space with a full-service bar and an infinity pool that serves as a modern and idyllic setting for weddings and other gatherings.
Onsite amenities don’t stop there. The hotel has two more outdoor pools, one for families and another for adults; a fully equipped fitness and wellness center; and two spacious meeting areas. The hotel also offers guests multiple onsite dining options including FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar, Radisson Blu’s fine-dining restaurant featuring locally sourced ingredients and expertly mixed cocktails in a warm and inviting environment. Sunset Bistro is a poolside restaurant offering drinks and gorgeous ocean views day and night. Room service is also available.
“The Radisson Blu brand is a natural complement to premier leisure destinations like Aruba, and we’re thrilled to open this gorgeous new property,” said Frances Gonzalez, vice president, Operations, Latin America, Radisson Hotel Group. “Having a 100% local executive team is the perfect gateway to all the island has to offer. We’re confident this hotel will deliver an authentic and luxurious guest experience for all who visit.”
While situated within walking distance to the ocean, Radisson Blu Aruba provides complimentary beach shuttle services to guests, a less-than-one-minute trip for their ultimate convenience. There, guests have access to a designated lounge area where they can enjoy the white sands of Palm Beach and all the island is famous for, including snorkeling, water skiing, parasailing, windsurfing and catamaran cruises.
Beyond the beach, the hotel is perfectly located for guests to enjoy the eclectic restaurants, bars, high-end shops and vibrant nightlife of the Palm Beach Strip. Additionally, the property is near shopping, dining and entertainment at both Paseo Herencia and Palm Beach Plaza.
“Our team has worked tirelessly to open the doors of this exceptional hotel just in time for our guests to visit during the spring break travel season,” said the hotel’s general manager, Luigi Wix. “Aruba offers something for everyone, whether it’s adventure or ultimate relaxation. Our team of hospitality professionals can’t wait to begin welcoming guests and creating memorable moments that will last a lifetime.”
With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson Blu Aruba is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.
