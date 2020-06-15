Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino Offers to Pay for COVID-19 Insurance
Hotel & Resort Theresa Norton June 15, 2020
As Aruba prepares to reopen to U.S. visitors starting July 10, one resort is offering an attractive incentive to plan a vacation.
Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino is offering to pay the cost of the COVID-19 insurance now required to enter Aruba, as part of the island strict new entrance approval process.
Visitors can take out their own specific COVID-19 insurance coverage, but if they don’t have it, Aruba has arranged for insurance to be provided by insurance companies based on the island—at a cost of $15 per person, per day.
The Renaissance Aruba will cover that cost when guests book their stay with the resort’s best rate package. This offer is bookable through Aug. 31 for travel through March 31, 2021, and can be canceled 24 hours before arrival.
To book the deal, visit the resort’s website and use the promotional code SUM to receive a discount of $30 per night to cover the COVID-19 insurance for two people. The promotion does not apply to holidays Dec. 25-31.
The Renaissance Aruba, which reopens June 30, has instituted new cleaning and sanitation protocols as well as physical distancing measures.
For example, guests can check-in using the Marriott Bonvoy app before arriving so they can bypass the front desk and go directly to their room. A special kit including personal anti-bacterial hand towels and in-room hand sanitizer will await guests upon arrival.
All rooms will be disinfected, deep cleaned, again disinfected, inspected and sealed. The sealed room lets guests know that their room has been cleaned according to the newly enhanced sanitation program and that no one has entered the room following the cleaning. Each room will also be outfitted with a pack of disinfecting wipes for guests to use in between the regular housekeeping cleanings.
All public restrooms will be cleaned, sanitized and inspected in 30-minute intervals. High-traffic areas such as kitchens, bars, casinos, restaurants, fitness centers and swimming pools will implement the enhanced cleaning protocol specific to that area’s needs. The resort has also increased the number of cleaning personnel on each floor to continuously clean railings, high-touch areas, elevator cabins and control panel buttons. Hand sanitizing stations will be provided for guests and team members throughout the resorts and at all dining locations.
