Rental Escapes Adds 750 Luxury Villas Around the World
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz March 16, 2022
Rental Escapes, the full-service luxury villa company, has added 750 new villas to its global portfolio, now offering over 5,000 luxury villas across seventy destinations.
With more people wanting privacy, more space and longer vacations due to the pandemic, luxury villa rentals are on the rise. Rental Escapes’ new villas include destinations in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Italy, Spain, France, Barbados and Las Vegas. It also introduced five new destinations with these additions: Aruba, Panama, British Columbia, Arizona and Orlando.
“This is an exciting time as the world continues to reopen to travelers who are hungry for unique, diverse, memorable vacation experiences, and there is no better moment than now to push our brand forward, vastly expanding our luxury villa portfolio,” said Willie Fernandez, chief marketing officer of Rental Escapes.
“In an effort to meet the growing demand from our incredible travel advisor partners and their guests, we are continuously working to identify new markets and properties that will impress even the most discerning travelers. As we look for new destinations, our top goal is to provide the most unique villa experiences around the globe!”
Rental Escapes offers more than just villa rentals: it also offers luxury service, including concierge service and personalized arrangements like private charter yachts, personal chefs, helicopter tours, excursions, spa services and more.
