Rental Escapes Reveals Top Trending Destinations for 2023
Rental Escapes has revealed its top trending travel destinations for 2023 based on booking demand.
Additionally, the full-service luxury villa rental company announced Thursday that it is extending its 10-year anniversary travel advisor bonus commission offer through the end of October.
The bonus commission of up to $2,500 on every booking made through October 31, 2022, for stays between October 1, 2022, and December 31, 2023, will be paid out and included with the travel advisor commission check upon the qualifying guest's departure.
"Due to the continued support and demand we saw in September with our promotion from our most valued partners, travel advisors, we have extended our bonus commission offer and released the top trending destinations for the upcoming year to inspire travelers and advisors," Willie Fernandez, chief marketing officer of Rental Escapes, said in a statement.
As far as the trending destinations are concerned, the Caribbean dominates the list, with the Dominican Republic leading the way, followed by Jamaica and Turks and Caicos. Italy ranks fourth and Barbados rounds out the top five hottest places for 2023.
In the DR, Rental Escapes' villa experts recommend the nine-bedroom Arrecife Royale complete with a large outdoor pool, ping pong, pool tables, a fire pit and lake and golf access. Villa Lorenne, which includes access to two private beach clubs, an outdoor pool and a hot tub, is another popular stay.
Luxury travelers searching for island time can also find it at Aqua Bay and Promiseas in Jamaica as well as Seaclusion and the multi-gen friendly Hawksbill Caribbean estate in Turks and Caicos. Additional standouts for 2023 include the fully staffed Adorna and stylish Giulia in Italy and the prestigious Greensleeves in Barbados along with Kiko in Paynes Bay.
"Now is a pivotal time to book for 2023 travel, especially in European destinations, like Italy, where we are seeing consumers take advantage of the recently updated exchange rate. There is no better time to book as the euro and U.S. dollar are at par," concluded Fernandez.
