Last updated: 02:59 PM ET, Wed July 14 2021

Report Finds Americans Prefer Hotels, Resorts Over Vacation Rentals

Hotel & Resort Donald Wood July 14, 2021

Tourists bathing in resort swimming pool.
Tourists bathing in resort swimming pool. (photo via MesquitaFMS / E+)

A new study found that more than 70 percent of Americans prefer to stay in hotels and resorts over vacation rentals like Airbnb.

According to a ValuePenguin survey, respondents overwhelmingly prefer hotels and resorts to vacation rentals or timeshares (72 percent), with the top reasons including better amenities (37 percent), ease of booking (33 percent) and on-site dining and bars (31 percent).

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
The Palms Turks and Caicos resort

Luxury Resorts at Forefront of Turks and Caicos’ Reopening

Promueven al puerto de Progreso en Yucatán como destino de cruceros. (Foto de SEFOTUR)

Tourism in Yucatan Roars to Life

Arc de Triomf in Barcelona, Spain

European Travel Commission Launches Campaign to Entice US...

Aerial view of Venice, Italy.

Venice Bans Large Cruise Ships From Famous Canal

Americans also prefer hotels and resorts as they have more faith in staying safe and sanitary versus vacation rental companies (74 percent versus 26 percent). Another nearly 60 percent of respondents said they prefer working remotely at a hotel or resort.

“Marriott, Hilton and the other big hotel chains have all been very public about their cleaning and safety procedures, policies and protocols, and that helps people feel more secure,” LendingTree chief credit analyst Matt Schulz said. “You don’t get that sort of consistency across Airbnb properties, and that might make people a bit nervous.”

Despite more popularity among hotels and resorts, more guests have had a negative experience at a hotel. While 44 percent of respondents said they’ve had a negative experience at a hotel, only 29 percent of previous vacation rental guests said the same.

The study also found that travelers are willing to spend more for their preferred lodging type, with 60 percent willing to pay more for their desired stay and 54 percent admitting they don’t even bother comparing shopping between the two lodging categories.

For more information on United States

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
The Palms Turks and Caicos resort

Luxury Resorts at Forefront of Turks and Caicos’ Reopening

Travel Through New York for a Stay at the Harbor Hotels

gallery icon These Are the Highest Ranking Hotel Brands for Guest Satisfaction

Hyatt Launches ‘World of Care’ Commitment To Advance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Marriott International Earns Top Score on Disability Equality Index

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS