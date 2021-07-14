These Are the Highest Ranking Hotel Brands for Guest Satisfaction
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke July 14, 2021
The Most Satisfying Stays in 2021
J.D. Power has released its 2021 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study, revealing that guest satisfaction is unchanged from 2020 but still 10 points higher compared to 2019, with customers reporting increased contentment with hotel staff and value for their money. The study looked at several factors, including reservation, arrival/departure, guestrooms, food and beverage, services and amenities, hotel facilities and cost and fees, reviewing more than 100 brands across six different market segments. The study, now in its 25th year, is based on responses from nearly 33,000 hotel guests for stays between May 2020 and June 2021.
Sponsored Content
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Protect Your Clients, Maximize Earning Potential by Becoming an Allianz Partners Specialist
-
For more information on North America
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS