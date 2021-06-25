Resorts World Las Vegas Officially Opens Its Doors
Resorts World Las Vegas – the first integrated resort constructed on The Strip in more than a decade – officially opened at 11 p.m. on June 24.
In all, the $4.3 billion resort complex features three hotels: the Las Vegas Hilton, with 1,774 rooms and suites; Conrad Las Vegas, with 1,496 rooms and suites; and Crocksfords Las Vegas, with 236 guestrooms and suites.
Resorts World is equipped with upward of 40 food-and-beverage options, ranging from street food to Michelin-star dining; a 5,000-seat theater; a range of nightlife venues, a 70,000-square-foot retail area; a 27,000-square-foot spa; and a 117,000-square-foot casino gaming floor.
The theatre will host a range of widely popular entertainers, including Carrie Underwood, Celine Dion, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.
The complex’s retail area will feature an eclectic array of options, including such luxury stores as Fred Segal, Judith Leiber and Herve Leger.
Resorts World also houses a pool complex spanning 5.5 acres, including a 1,800-square-foot infinity pool with views of the Las Vegas Strip.
The 88-acre complex, which was developed by Genting Berhad, is situated on the north end of the Las Vegas Convention Center Expansion by the Fashion Show Mall.
It is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED with Forbes Travel Guide.
