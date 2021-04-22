Resorts World Las Vegas Premiers Star-Studded TV Advertisement
April 22, 2021
Resorts World Las Vegas today released a striking video introduction to the highly anticipated, 3,500-room luxury resort property that’s set to open June 24. The $4.3-billion multi-hotel complex is the first new-build resort property to premier on the Las Vegas Strip in over a decade.
In true over-the-top Vegas fashion, the short film, entitled “Stay Fabulous”, offers viewers a richly immersive sneak peek of the incredible entertainment that Resorts World will soon be hosting, thanks to its partnerships Concerts West/AEG Presents and Zouk Group. The commercial features appearances by some of music’s biggest stars: Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Tiësto and Zedd.
The video takes viewers on a larger-than-life, magical journey through a series of fantastical “worlds” that imaginatively illustrate aspects of the high-end hospitality that’s soon to be found at Resorts World Las Vegas. The short story follows a visiting couple as they set out to explore the resort, encountering some of its most notable occupants along the way—Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Celine Dion, Tiësto and Zedd—each of whom reign over their own whimsical realm.
Each colorful sphere is inspired by a signature experience that will be soon offered on-property, from daylife and nightlife to dining, gaming and entertainment. Multiple music industry superstars make cameo appearances across a series of highly dynamic vignettes that blend live-action with extravagant virtual set designs and CGI elements.
Utilizing game-engine technologies to blur the lines between real-world and digital action elements, "Stay Fabulous" sets a new standard for Las Vegas resort marketing. As the first video advertisement to be filmed on a live virtual set, “Stay Fabulous” marks the first time this technology has been implemented in the context of a large-scale commercial shoot.
"The concept of Stay Fabulous captures the essence of the Resorts World Las Vegas brand, where guests are encouraged to embrace their individuality and create their own version of fabulous," said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas. "With stunning visuals and special appearances from A-list entertainers, the commercial gives a peek into the incredible experiences that await when our doors open this June."
As the resort’s first national brand campaign, “Stay Fabulous” is set to run on television in select marketing during the airing of the Academy Awards, as well as online and via streaming services.
