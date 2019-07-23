Last updated: 03:49 PM ET, Tue July 23 2019

Ritz Carlton St. Thomas Reservations Now Available

Hotel & Resort Brian Major July 23, 2019

Ritz Carlton St. Thomas room
The resort’s 180 guestrooms and suites now feature a “bright and airy” design.

Reservations are now available for the Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas, which will re-open in December following “extensive” enhancements completed in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, which damaged the property and led to its 2017 closure.

The property’s $100 million refurbishment includes new, re-designed public spaces, guest rooms and suites and event and meeting space. The 30-acre resort will also feature newly designed furnishings in guest accommodations, plus public spaces finished in a white palette with splashes of color inspired by the Caribbean Sea.

A renovated landscape filled with lush tropical plants will highlight the property’s grounds, while the property’s 180 guest rooms and suites will feature a “bright and airy” design intended to reflect St. Thomas’ natural beauty. All accommodations will face the water, offering guests panoramic ocean views.

Other new property features will also include a remodeled infinity pool positioned to flow in the direction of the ocean. The revamped property will also feature a second pool with a slide for families.

The resort’s dining venues feature new culinary concepts. Alloro, a new Sicilian restaurant, will offer simple dishes based on traditional recipes designed to honor Italy’s rich culinary heritage.

The resort’s luxury catamaran, Lady Lynsey, has been replaced by Lady Lynsey II, which accommodates up to 75 guests. The vessel will offer snorkeling tours, dinner cruises, and island-hopping excursions.

Hilton Offers New Credit Card Points Bonus

