RIU Hotels & Resorts’ First Water Park Opens in Costa Rica
RIU Hotels & Resorts has just announced the launch of the brand’s very first water park, Splash Water World, at its Riu Guanacaste hotel on Matapalo beach, Costa Rica. Opened a decade ago as RIU’s first Costa Rican property, this hotel is now leading the way in offering its guests new forms of all-inclusive, onsite entertainment and amusements.
Splash Water World boasts five waterslides of varying speeds, including the four-lane Aquaracer slide and two body-bowl tube slides, plus an assortment of games featuring water-pistols and aqua-jets, and splash pools complete with immersive aquatic elements for the little ones. All in all, the park is equipped to provide exciting and interactive aqueous entertainment for guests of all ages.
The new waterpark’s situation at the entrance to the RIU Complex in Guanacaste makes it easily accessible to those staying at either Riu Guanacaste or its adjacent sister property, Riu Palace Costa Rica; and guests at both hotels enjoy free entry into the park.
Of course, this new aquatic attraction arrives in addition to Riu Guanacaste’s three existing swimming pools and the four pools at Riu Palace Costa Rica.
With both properties positioned right at the edge of the fantastic Matapalo beach, complete with private beach areas, visitors to RIU’s Guanacaste Complex will find a wealth of water-based activities readily available.
The introduction of the new waterpark represents part of RIU’s effort to create more exclusive spaces for its customers, especially those seeking more fun and thrills from their vacations. The brand is expanding upon its commitment to renew its recreational offerings by offering more dynamic activities that appeal to a wider range of participants.
