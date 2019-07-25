Last updated: 02:59 PM ET, Thu July 25 2019

Riviera Maya Reports Hotels Exceed Negative Outlook for First Half of 2019

Hotel & Resort Donald Wood July 25, 2019

Spring Break at beach of 'Playa del Carmen' in Mexico
PHOTO: Tropical beaches of Riviera Maya in Mexico / Summer vacations in Mexico. (Photo via marako85/Getty Images)

Despite several factors stacked against the industry, hotels in the Riviera Maya are reporting numbers that exceeded the negative outlook for the first six months of 2019.

According to Mexico News Daily, the Riviera Maya Hotels Association (AHRM) is reporting an average occupancy rate of 82 percent for the 47,287 hotel rooms in the area, which was a drop of only two percent.

You May Also Like

Sandos Sandos Playacar is Redefining Nightly Entertainment Hotel & Resort

Palace Resorts A Personal Touch on Destination Weddings in Mexico Hotel & Resort

Grand Bahia Prinicipe Tulum Resort, Riviera Maya, Mexico Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts Reduces Sargassum Hotel & Resort

Explorer Fun Activities to Keep the Kids Happy on Vacation AMResorts Blog

A shot of tequila with lime ‘Te Amo Tequila’ Tour Debuts in Time for... Tour Operator

The negative outlook for the hotel industry was based on widespread reports of sargassum washing up on beaches, insecurity and the disbanding of the Tourism Promotion Council (CPTM).

“Having almost 82 percent occupation is positive,” AHRM president Conrad Bergwerf told Mexico News Daily. “And even more so if we consider that Quintana Roo continues to be attractive for hotel investment, which added 5,000 rooms in the Mexican Caribbean this year.”

Through the first six months of the year, there were just under seven million occupied room-nights in the Riviera Maya and visits to tourist destinations in Quintana Roo increased by two percent, according to officials from Cancun International Airport.

The occupancy rate for all-inclusive hotels reached 83.6 percent, while European plan hotels were at 71.5 percent and small hotels were at 65.3 percent.

“Even though we’re going through an economic contraction in the country, the hotel sector understands the challenge and assumes the responsibility of working together with the government to find a public policy that will guarantee sustainable development for Mexico and Quintana Roo,” Bergwerf said.

For more information on Riviera Maya, Mexico

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Hotel service bell on a table white glass and simulation hotel background. Concept hotel, travel, room

American Express Global Business Travel Forecasts Modest Hotel...

American Express Travel

Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun Packages Offer Exclusive Amenities

Nebraska Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Hilton Over Drip Pricing

TravelPulse Q&A: One-on-One With Luma Hotels

Four Seasons Philadelphia Will Open Two Restaurants by Michelin-Starred Chef Jean-Georges

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS