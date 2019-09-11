Sandals and Beaches Resorts Launch Wedding Promotion
Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts are pleased to launch their new September wedding promotion, which runs now until September 30, 2019.
This offer is available for brides and grooms who book a Luxury Included wedding during this month-long promotion for travel September 30, 2019, through December 31, 2021.
This promotional offer includes a free Sandals and Beaches custom digital stationery package, featuring five custom Sandals and Beaches designs, a $200 value.
The Luxury Included resort company’s custom digital stationery package is guaranteed to make couples’ lives easier as they prepare for their big celebration. Couples can easily personalize save the date cards, invitations and thank you cards and can manage wedding RSVPs, create personalized questionnaires and more through this unique offering.
Sandals and Beaches Resorts are excited to offer this custom stationery as a perk through their latest promotion.
Please note, this offer is valid for new wedding bookings made in September 2019 only.
To book a Sandals or Beaches wedding, guests or travel agents can contact the Wedding Concierge at 877-Sandals or 877-Beaches.
SOURCE: Sandals Resorts press release.
