Sandals Delivers the Magic of Jamaica at Sandals Dunn's River
Janeen Christoff March 30, 2023
From the moment guests arrive, they are enveloped by the beauty of Sandals' reinvented Dunn's River resort with cascading water collected from the depths of Dunn’s River welcoming guests to their vacation oasis.
Sandals Dunn's River is located just minutes from Dunn's River Falls, one of Jamaica’s national treasures and certainly one of the nation's most iconic attractions. The resort blends wood and water, Jamaica’s national elements, throughout every experience around the property.
SkyPool Suites made their debut at the innovative Sandals Granada, and now Sandals Dunn’s River will be home to Jamaica’s first SkyPool Suites. They are the only suites of their kind on the island and offer a truly idyllic experience with a pool that stretches across the length of the balcony, offering impressive views of the ocean meeting the horizon while you float above the resort.
The rooms also feature soaking tubs, in-room dining, butler service and an in-room bar with premium liquor, Red Lane spa amenities and more.
The resort offers several other room categories such as the Coyaba Sky Villa Swim-up Rondoval Butler Suite with Private Pool Sanctuary and the Tufa Terrace Swim-up One-Bedroom Butler Suite with Patio Tranquility Soaking Tub.
Guests have plenty to choose from when it comes to cuisine. There are 12 delectable restaurants, including a specialty rum bar inside the resort's new Latin Fusion restaurant. In addition to the rum bar, visitors at Sandals Dunn’s River will be able to choose from nine bars with signature swim-up bars, specialty bars and Sandals' first rooftop bar in Jamaica.
Free time can be spent relaxing in one of the five pools, including two long river pools. There is day and nighttime entertainment at the resort and a state-of-the-art fitness center. In addition greens fees at the Upton Estate Golf & Country Club, PADI-Certified SCUBA diving and equipment, unlimited watersports and instructions, snorkeling and equipment are all included in the stay.
Guests also don't have to worry about tips, taxes or gratuities, roundtrip airport transfers, Wi-Fi access and guests can even get married for free when staying more than three nights.
Sandals has put forth considerable effort to ensure that sustainability is at the forefront at Sandals Dunn’s River. This includes natural water recycling and fresh saltwater filters. All of the resort's water features pull from the natural reserves of the Roaring Rivers and travel through the resort.
With Sandals' exclusive "Stay at One, Play at All Sandals" program guests have even more to enjoy with the option of using the amenities of any other Sandals adults-only resorts in Jamaica in addition to the amenities at Sandals Dunn's River.
Sandals Dunn's River Falls opens May 24, 2023. Call your travel advisor and book your stay now.
