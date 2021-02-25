Sandals Emerald Bay Reopens
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Lacey Pfalz February 25, 2021
The Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Great Exuma, Bahamas has officially reopened to customers, with the Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Sandals Emerald Bay is the eleventh Sandals resort to reopen. The 500-acre property includes 249 luxurious rooms and suites with open-air spaces, perfect for couples to reconnect. It boasts a mile-long stretch of white-sand beach and beautiful crystal clear ocean, as well as a private marina and three pools.
Guests can work on their golf game at the all-inclusive’s 18-hole par-72 championship golf course designed by Greg Norman, which features brilliant ocean views.
Sandals Resorts currently has the Book With Confidence program and Travel Protection Plan Insurance, extended for all bookings made now through August 31, 2021.
With this insurance, guests will be covered for up to $100,000 in accidental medical or sickness costs, as well as medical evacuation costs. The resort also offers free COVID-19 testing for those departing on flights back to the U.S., Canada and the U.K.
“Sandals Emerald Bay is a true exotic escape, and our team is beyond ready to welcome our beloved guests back home to paradise,” said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International. “We’re greeting our guests with the same 5-star service they’ve come to expect with the seclusion and luxury they’ve been longing for, immersed in the most romantic setting.”
For more information, please visit Sandals.
For more information on Sandals Resorts, Bahamas
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS