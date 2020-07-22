Sandals Plans to Develop a Beaches Resort on the Island of St. Vincent
Sandals Resorts International (SRI) plans to develop a Beaches Resort in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
The resort company acquired the Buccament Bay Spa and Resort, which closed in 2016. The property will be “completely transformed” into the fourth Beaches resort. The other Beaches Resorts are in Jamaica and Turks & Caicos.
“The minute our customers land in St. Vincent, they will be enchanted with its magnificence,” said SRI Founder and Chairman Gordon “Butch” Stewart. “The resort hugs the Caribbean Sea and is nestled within a lush mountain range and neighboring rainforest. Best of all, it’s only a short drive from the newly constructed Argyle International Airport.”
Adam Stewart, deputy chairman of Sandals Resorts International, confirmed the news in a post on LinkedIn.
“We are excited to share the news of our company’s expansion to a new destination and our eighth island in the Caribbean, St. Vincent and The Grenadines,” Stewart wrote. “Through a partnership with the government and people of this beautiful island, Sandals Resorts International will be introducing a new Beaches Resort.”The company did not reveal when construction would start or when the resort could open but did say the agreement has been in the works for nearly a year. Currently, Sandals has been reopening resorts in the Caribbean in phases.
Butch Stewart said investing in St. Vincent is a “natural next step for continued expansion" in the Eastern Caribbean.
“Beginning with our first entry in Saint Lucia many years ago and more recently Grenada and Barbados, we are champions of growth for the Eastern Caribbean, and it has remained at the forefront of our expansion strategy,” Butch Stewart said.
