Sandals Resorts Announces Phased Reopening Plans for Caribbean Properties
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Donald Wood June 11, 2020
The Sandals Resorts brand has become synonymous with the Caribbean and the properties are scheduled to begin a phased reopening over the next several months following a temporary closure caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
Sandals Grande Antigua was the first property to reopen on June 4 with the hospitality company’s new Platinum Protocol of Cleanliness, which will be implemented at every resort location in its portfolio.
Aruba to Reopen for US Travelers in JulyDestination & Tourism
Car Rental Companies Offering Cheap Prices, Better Vehicle...Car Rental & Rail
Variety Cruises to Resume Small-Ship Cruising July 24Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Delta Air Lines Announces New Global Cleanliness DepartmentAirlines & Airports
“We have been highly anticipating this moment and have spent this time strengthening every element of our health and safety protocols with our guests in mind,” Sandals Resorts Founder Gordon Stewart told TravelPulse. “We are pleased to report that The Ministries of Health and Tourism have certified that we have successfully completed the stringent registration and inspection protocols with flying colors.”
“We are eager to provide that much-needed escape for travelers who have been cooped up and are now seeking a place to relax that gives them the privacy, reassurance and the space they’re looking for,” Stewart continued. “At Sandals, we include everything but worries, so guests can leave those behind and take this time to recharge with the ones they love. That’s our promise.”
In Jamaica, Sandals will begin reopening properties on June 16 with its Montego Bay location, followed by its Royal Caribbean location on July 2, Negril on August 7, Ochi on September 3, South Coast on October 1 and Royal Plantation on October 8.
Sandals will start the reopening process in The Bahamas on July with the re-debut of Exuma, followed by Royal Bahamian on November 1. The company also said details about its Barbados properties would be announced soon.
As for St. Lucia, the Grande St. Lucian will reopen on July 7, the Regency La Toc on July 14 and Halcyon Beach on November 1.
To help travelers preparing to visit a tropical destination after being forced to stay home for months during the viral pandemic, TravelPulse’s Patrick Clarke is tracking when every country in the Caribbean plans to reopen to tourism.
For more information on Sandals Resorts, Caribbean
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS