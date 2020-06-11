Last updated: 11:18 AM ET, Thu June 11 2020

Sandals Resorts Announces Phased Reopening Plans for Caribbean Properties

June 11, 2020

Sandals South Coast pool
PHOTO: The main pool at Sandals South Coast. (photo by Codie Liermann)

The Sandals Resorts brand has become synonymous with the Caribbean and the properties are scheduled to begin a phased reopening over the next several months following a temporary closure caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Sandals Grande Antigua was the first property to reopen on June 4 with the hospitality company’s new Platinum Protocol of Cleanliness, which will be implemented at every resort location in its portfolio.

“We have been highly anticipating this moment and have spent this time strengthening every element of our health and safety protocols with our guests in mind,” Sandals Resorts Founder Gordon Stewart told TravelPulse. “We are pleased to report that The Ministries of Health and Tourism have certified that we have successfully completed the stringent registration and inspection protocols with flying colors.”

“We are eager to provide that much-needed escape for travelers who have been cooped up and are now seeking a place to relax that gives them the privacy, reassurance and the space they’re looking for,” Stewart continued. “At Sandals, we include everything but worries, so guests can leave those behind and take this time to recharge with the ones they love. That’s our promise.”

In Jamaica, Sandals will begin reopening properties on June 16 with its Montego Bay location, followed by its Royal Caribbean location on July 2, Negril on August 7, Ochi on September 3, South Coast on October 1 and Royal Plantation on October 8.

Sandals will start the reopening process in The Bahamas on July with the re-debut of Exuma, followed by Royal Bahamian on November 1. The company also said details about its Barbados properties would be announced soon.

As for St. Lucia, the Grande St. Lucian will reopen on July 7, the Regency La Toc on July 14 and Halcyon Beach on November 1.

To help travelers preparing to visit a tropical destination after being forced to stay home for months during the viral pandemic, TravelPulse’s Patrick Clarke is tracking when every country in the Caribbean plans to reopen to tourism.

