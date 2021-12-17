Sandals Resorts Extends Industry-Leading Vacation Assurance Program
Laurie Baratti December 17, 2021
As the parent company of the Caribbean’s foremost all-inclusive, luxury resort brands—Sandals Resorts for couples and Beaches Resorts for families—Sandals Resorts International (SRI) has just announced that it’s extending the Sandals Vacation Assurance program to include all bookings made through March. 31, 2022 for travel through December 31, 2022.
The trailblazing vacation protection program remains the industry’s only pandemic-era guarantee to include free vacation replacement, including airfare, for guests whose trip plans get thwarted by COVID-related travel disruptions.
The comprehensive Sandals Vacation Assurance package will automatically be applied on all reservations made now through March 31, 2022, for travel until December 31, 2022, at any Sandals or Beaches resort. And, it even comes at no extra charge. Do note that certain restrictions may apply, which can be found on Sandals’ website.
The Sandals and Beaches Vacation Assurance program includes:
— The issue of a Replacement Vacation if a guest’s trip gets interrupted while on vacation.
— Replacement airfare credit provided for U.S. travelers (up to $500 per person on the replacement vacation).
— Quarantine stays of up to 14 nights, if required, provided free of charge.
— COVID-19 testing, as needed to meet any government requirements, conveniently performed right at the resort.
— ‘Comprehensive Travel Protection Plan’ insurance provided for guests by the company.
— A ‘Cancel Anytime’ reservation policy means guests can cancel or change their plans without paying penalties or added fees. A 100-percent refund (on the land portion of a trip) is available when canceling 31 days or more in advance of the scheduled arrival. If changes or cancellations are made within 30 days or less, certificates will be issued for future travel.
— A Vacation Assurance Hotline, which means there’s a Sandals Support Team ready to help with guests’ or travel advisors’ questions related to travel protocols, or anything else COVID-related.
— The assurance that Sandals’ industry-leading Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, enhanced preventative cleaning and hygiene measure, implemented at all Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts to protect the health and of guests and staff.
For more information, visit sandals.com/vacation-assurance.
