Sandals Resorts Launches 30 Days of Honeymoon Do Overs

Candlelight dinner for two at Sandals South Coast
Candlelight dinner for two at Sandals South Coast. (photo by Codie Liermann)

Sandals Resorts is giving away a romantic seven-day honeymoon for couples who couldn’t have a honeymoon during the pandemic with its new “30 Days of Honeymoon Do Overs” sweepstakes.

Each day between June 15 and July 14, Sandals will give one deserving couple a free seven-day Luxury Included honeymoon to any of Sandals’ resorts in the Caribbean, for a total of 30 honeymoons. Winners are announced weekly.

Four grand prize-winning couples will receive a Love Nest Butler Suite, while 26 winners will receive deluxe accommodations. Newlyweds can nominate themselves or other couples with a 400-character explanation of why they deserve a dream honeymoon.

Sandals Resorts has always been invested in romance, and each resort comes with plenty of activities for couples to enjoy, from paddleboarding to romantic candlelit dinners.

“This past year was difficult for all, and there’s nothing that makes us happier than welcoming couples back onto our Caribbean beaches and celebrating their love stories and long-awaited milestones,” said Marsha-Ann Donaldson-Brown, Director of Romance at Sandals Resorts International.

“When honeymoons and wedding plans came to a halt last year, our team worked with our couples to provide real-time solutions, including rescheduling their special days to whenever they were ready. Love and romance is what we’re all about at Sandals Resorts, and we’re thrilled to give couples the honeymoons they deserve so they can celebrate their love the right way, in paradise.”

To enter, please click here.

