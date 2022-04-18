Sandals Resorts Reveals Expansion Plans for Saint Lucia
Sandals Resorts has announced details about its plans to revamp its properties in Saint Lucia.
The official plans will be revealed in 2023, but the company offered a glimpse at what's to come. Sandals Halcyon Beach will add 25 new rooms in February 2023, including 20 beachfront, two-story villa rooms featuring large balconies and five Rondoval suites. The latter is Sandals' signature category highlighted by soaring conical ceilings, expansive bathrooms and private water features.
Meanwhile, Sandals Regency La Toc will receive a new Sandals Resorts innovation by way of a village comprised entirely of 20 Rondoval suites with seven of them featuring open-air rooftop decks. Slated to open next year, the village is a "resort within a resort" concept. The suites will be built adjacent to the golf course, with each featuring its own golf cart and other luxury amenities such as Sandals' famous butler service and dining and entertainment options.
Later phases of the investment will include additional spa facilities, new suite categories and a reimagination of the current golf course offerings.
"Since opening our first property, Sandals Regency La Toc, nearly three decades ago, our commitment to working alongside the government to make real the promise of tourism in Saint Lucia has been unwavering. My father loved Saint Lucia and, like so many, was originally captivated by its beauty. But he quickly came to understand that the real treasure of Saint Lucia is its people - friendly, hardworking, and industrious. People are the inspiration and the source that make investment possible, and the reason Sandals Resorts will continue to grow here," Sandals Resorts International Executive Chairman Adam Stewart said in a statement.
"As we expand, we will grow from the top down. That means we lead with the development of suites, and here, Sandals is by far and away the most innovative resort company. Concepts such as our signature Skypool Suites, with their infinity plunge pools that seem to blend in with the horizon, Over the Water Bungalows with their incredible views and glass floors, and our Rondovals, are suite categories that drive demand and generate the longest stays. That is good news for Saint Lucia and good news for team members who train and earn the butler role," concluded Stewart.
Next year will mark 30 years of Sandals in Saint Lucia. In addition to Sandals Halcyon Beach and Sandals Regency La Toc, Sandals owns and operates Sandals Grande St. Lucian and the Greg Norman-designed Sandals St. Lucia Golf & Country Club at Cap Estate. The company's exclusive "Stay at One, Play at Three" program provides guests with complimentary exchange privileges and transportation between all three resorts.
