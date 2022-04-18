Last updated: 12:22 PM ET, Mon April 18 2022

Sandals Resorts Reveals Expansion Plans for Saint Lucia

Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Patrick Clarke April 18, 2022

Sandals Halcyon
Sandals Halcyon (photo courtesy Sandals Resorts)

Sandals Resorts has announced details about its plans to revamp its properties in Saint Lucia.

The official plans will be revealed in 2023, but the company offered a glimpse at what's to come. Sandals Halcyon Beach will add 25 new rooms in February 2023, including 20 beachfront, two-story villa rooms featuring large balconies and five Rondoval suites. The latter is Sandals' signature category highlighted by soaring conical ceilings, expansive bathrooms and private water features.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Openings
hotel, resort, bed
Princess Hotels & Resorts

Princess Hotels Shares Details on Remodeled Punta Cana Properties

La casa de la Playa, la casa de la playa suites, luxury resorts in Mexico, luxurry resorts in Riviera Maya, wellness resorts in Riviera Maya, wellness resorts in Mexico

Travel Advisors’ Top Takeaways From Reviewing La Casa de...

Slides and lazy River at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya

An Inside Look at Mexico's First Cartoon Character Resort

St. James

Secrets Resorts & Spas to Debut St. Lucia Property in 2023

Meanwhile, Sandals Regency La Toc will receive a new Sandals Resorts innovation by way of a village comprised entirely of 20 Rondoval suites with seven of them featuring open-air rooftop decks. Slated to open next year, the village is a "resort within a resort" concept. The suites will be built adjacent to the golf course, with each featuring its own golf cart and other luxury amenities such as Sandals' famous butler service and dining and entertainment options.

Later phases of the investment will include additional spa facilities, new suite categories and a reimagination of the current golf course offerings.

"Since opening our first property, Sandals Regency La Toc, nearly three decades ago, our commitment to working alongside the government to make real the promise of tourism in Saint Lucia has been unwavering. My father loved Saint Lucia and, like so many, was originally captivated by its beauty. But he quickly came to understand that the real treasure of Saint Lucia is its people - friendly, hardworking, and industrious. People are the inspiration and the source that make investment possible, and the reason Sandals Resorts will continue to grow here," Sandals Resorts International Executive Chairman Adam Stewart said in a statement.

"As we expand, we will grow from the top down. That means we lead with the development of suites, and here, Sandals is by far and away the most innovative resort company. Concepts such as our signature Skypool Suites, with their infinity plunge pools that seem to blend in with the horizon, Over the Water Bungalows with their incredible views and glass floors, and our Rondovals, are suite categories that drive demand and generate the longest stays. That is good news for Saint Lucia and good news for team members who train and earn the butler role," concluded Stewart.

Sandals, beach, hotel beach, resort beach
The beach at the Sandals Regency La Toc. (photo via Sandals)

Next year will mark 30 years of Sandals in Saint Lucia. In addition to Sandals Halcyon Beach and Sandals Regency La Toc, Sandals owns and operates Sandals Grande St. Lucian and the Greg Norman-designed Sandals St. Lucia Golf & Country Club at Cap Estate. The company's exclusive "Stay at One, Play at Three" program provides guests with complimentary exchange privileges and transportation between all three resorts.

For more information on Sandals Resorts, St. Lucia

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
Princess Hotels & Resorts

Princess Hotels Shares Details on Remodeled Punta Cana Properties

Princess Hotels & Resorts

Learn More About the Adults-Only, All-Inclusive Hyatt Zilara Resorts

Hyatt Terminates Contracts With Russian Hotels Over Ukrainian War

Making the Most of Your Cancun Vacation

Accor Offers Even More Experiences to Its Loyalty Members in New Fever Partnership

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS