Sandos Properties in Riviera Maya and Los Cabos Obtain Safe Travel Seal
Hotel & Resort Sandos Hotels & Resorts August 26, 2020
WHY IT RATES: In addition to implementing enhanced safety measures, Sandos Hotels & Resorts has also introduced a series of offers for all types of travelers. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Due to Sandos Hotels & Resorts' newly advanced hygiene protocols and improved practices to welcome guests back, it has earned the Safe Travel seal, awarded by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).
After an exhaustive review of the standards implemented within its hotels in Mexico, Sandos Caracol Eco Resort and Sandos Playacar located in the Riviera Maya, as well as Sandos Finisterra in Los Cabos, have all been awarded the seal.
The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) is a body that gives a voice to members of the business and government community, in order to raise awareness about the impact of the tourism industry on social and economic aspects.
Due to the current contingency, this forum has developed a series of guidelines that are in accordance with the provisions of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the management and prevention of Covid-19.
With the application of these guidelines, Sandos Hotels & Resorts seeks to guarantee its guests a clean and safe stay by covering operational aspects that range from the permanent review of each person who enters the facilities and the promotion of constant personal hygiene, specifically with hand washing, to the elimination of printed material that can be a contagion factor inside hotels.
Sandos Hotels & Resorts also presented its package of measures on a microsite inside its website. It explains in detail and in a friendly manner each of the actions taken, which the guest will be able to witness from their arrival until they leave the hotel.
Currently, the Sandos chain has reopened three properties in Mexico: Sandos Caracol Eco Resort and Sandos Playacar in the Riviera Maya; and Sandos Finisterra in Los Cabos; as well as its three branches in Spain: Sandos Papagayo in Lanzarote; Sandos El Greco in Ibiza; and Sandos Benidorm Suites in Benidorm.
In addition, in order to reactivate the local economy, the chain has implemented a series of offers for all types of travelers, with exclusive additions due to reopening.
SOURCE: Sandos Hotels & Resorts press release.
