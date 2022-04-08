Secrets Resorts & Spas to Debut St. Lucia Property in 2023
AMR Collection’s Secrets Resorts & Spas brand will debut its first resort in St. Lucia with Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa, which is slated to open in late 2023.
The property, which is currently the St. James’s Club Morgan Bay, will undergo a significant renovation this fall. Secrets St. Lucia will join Zoetry Marigot Bay St. Lucia, which is part of AMR Collection’s Zoetry Wellness & Spa Resorts brand.
The resort will be equipped with 342 rooms and suites, five dining options, five bars and lounges, a pool and more.
“AMR Collection is thrilled to expand its presence in the eastern Caribbean gem of St. Lucia,” said Javier Coll, group president of global business development at Apple Leisure Group, of which AMResorts is a unit.
“For more than 20 years, AMResorts has successfully cultivated the Secrets Resorts & Spas brand to 22 resorts in world-class destinations – the signing of Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa is the right next step to meet traveler needs and expand the brand footprint to this exclusive destination.”
Added, Jeff Mullen, CEO of Mullen Real Estate Capital (MREC), a Caribbean and Latin America hospitality investment and asset management company, “The acquisition of the future Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa aligns with our target investment strategy to offer unique and beautiful experiences for our future guests while creating significant upside for various stakeholders – the local community, guests, employees and investors,”
A large portion of MREC’s resort portfolio is managed by AMResorts, whose master brand is AMR Collection.
