Last updated: 09:00 PM ET, Thu June 27 2019

Sexy Summer Nights at Temptation Cancun Resort

Hotel & Resort Original Group Janeen Christoff June 27, 2019

Temptation Cancun Resort
PHOTO: An aerial view of Temptation Cancun Resort. (photo via Temptation Cancun Resort)

Slip into a sexy summer at Temptation Cancun Resort’s Temptation Summer Fest. The event takes place July 28–August 3, 2019, and offers a sexy adults-only atmosphere, legendary party shenanigans, booze and beats.

Every night, guests can experience signature theme nights at the Mexico resort with Sunday’s kick-off party starting the fun.

RELATED OFFERS

All Travel Offers

Monday is the Black and yellow party, and guests are invited to uniforms night on Tuesday for a chance to convert fantasy into reality while role-playing in disguise.

On Wednesday, guests can take part in a glow party, and Thursday is all about school girls and nerds.

Friday features the lingerie parade, and Saturday’s toga party wraps up the summer fest.

Guest DJs spin alongside Temptation’s live reggae band. And DJ Bert Law will be live on Thursday, August 1.

During the daytime, there’s even more fun with a colors pool party hosted by DJ Bret Law, a beach volleyball tournament, a fashion show, a tacos and margaritas feast, foam parties under the sun and more.

Temptation Cancun Resort is an all-inclusive resort for adults 21 years and older and features the famous Sexy Pool, signature adult playgrounds, the Bash, topless resort areas, authentic entertainment, global gastronomy and modern accommodations.

There are 430 rooms, two pools, round-the-clock dining, 24-hour beverage service, free Wi-Fi access and more.

Are you interested in staying at this property? Travel agents have access to huge savings you'd never find booking on your own. Enter your email below and one of our expert travel agents will be happy to help you save money!

For more information on Original Group, Temptation Cancun Resort, Mexico, Cancun

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Sandals Grenada

A Paradise for Couples on Grenada's Pink Gin Beach

Sandals Resorts

Sofitel Set to Reopen Revamped Luxury Hotel in Rome

Universal Orlando Opens Surfside Inn & Suites

La Romana's Brilliant Beachfront Allure

Club Med Launches Wow Sale, Exclusive Early Booking Rates and More

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS