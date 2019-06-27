Sexy Summer Nights at Temptation Cancun Resort
Hotel & Resort Original Group Janeen Christoff June 27, 2019
Slip into a sexy summer at Temptation Cancun Resort’s Temptation Summer Fest. The event takes place July 28–August 3, 2019, and offers a sexy adults-only atmosphere, legendary party shenanigans, booze and beats.
Every night, guests can experience signature theme nights at the Mexico resort with Sunday’s kick-off party starting the fun.
Monday is the Black and yellow party, and guests are invited to uniforms night on Tuesday for a chance to convert fantasy into reality while role-playing in disguise.
On Wednesday, guests can take part in a glow party, and Thursday is all about school girls and nerds.
Friday features the lingerie parade, and Saturday’s toga party wraps up the summer fest.
Guest DJs spin alongside Temptation’s live reggae band. And DJ Bert Law will be live on Thursday, August 1.
During the daytime, there’s even more fun with a colors pool party hosted by DJ Bret Law, a beach volleyball tournament, a fashion show, a tacos and margaritas feast, foam parties under the sun and more.
Temptation Cancun Resort is an all-inclusive resort for adults 21 years and older and features the famous Sexy Pool, signature adult playgrounds, the Bash, topless resort areas, authentic entertainment, global gastronomy and modern accommodations.
There are 430 rooms, two pools, round-the-clock dining, 24-hour beverage service, free Wi-Fi access and more.
