Six Senses to Debut Six Senses Botanique, Brazil in 2021
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey November 09, 2020
Six Senses is expanding its reach to the Americas, with plans to debut Six Senses Botanique, Brazil in the first quarter of next year.
The luxury resort, which is set in the Mantiqueira Mountains two-and-a-half hours from Sao Paulo and three-and-a-half hours from Rio de Janeiro, formerly operated as the Botanique Hotel & Spa.
It will feature seven suites in the main hotel, which range from 645 to 970 square feet, and 13 private villas, measuring between 1,184 to 3,230 square feet.
Fourteen additional off-site villas are in the planning stages.
The property was constructed “in 2012 by regional architects and designers using indigenous materials such as jacaranda wood, natural stone, and chocolate slate,” Six Senses said.
It is the brainchild of Fernanda Ralston Semler, whose aim was to create a luxury hotel that paid homage to local culture and its traditions. “Ironically, Brazil did not have a hotel that was profoundly and uniquely Brazilian,” Ralston said. “Botanique was built over many years to fulfill this niche, with entirely local architecture and interiors, and also a locally inspired library, gastronomy, spa and cosmetics, and even films in its in-house cinema.”
The hotel features a dining room in the main building, with spectacular views and suspended fireplaces.
Six Senses will add such signature Six Senses’ public areas as the Experience Center, and Alchemy Bar later in 2021.
The Six Senses Spa, which currently features eight treatment rooms will be expanded next year with additional treatment rooms, rand relaxation and wellness areas.
The property is also in the process of constructing 37 branded residences, providing owners with access to all the hotel’s facilities and amenities.
A fitness center, pool, Grow With Six Senses kids’ club, Earth Lab and Six Senses Botanique will also be added sometime next year.
“Six Senses Botanique will appeal to guests seeking an eco-retreat in nature along with authentic Brazilian design, culture and cuisine,” said Six Senses CEO Neil Jacobs. “We’re also putting together a program of rituals, workshops and festivals, offering time out to focus on living at ease with oneself and others and in a more reciprocal way with the natural world. What a wonderful place to breathe in the peace and beauty all around to find harmony and reconnection.”
