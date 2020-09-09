Small Luxury Hotels of the World Debuts Properties in Italy, France and Spain
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey September 09, 2020
Small Luxury Hotels of the World unveiled three one-of-a-kind properties in Italy, France and Spain: the 88-room Galleria Vik Milano in Milan, the 49-room Les Sources de Cheverny in the Loire Valley and the 18-room Torre Del Marques in Matarrana.
Galleria Vik Milano is appointed with vivid murals and sculptures designed to reflect the Italian city’s history. Guestrooms and corridors serve as exhibition spaces, each of which focuses on a celebrated artist.
The property, which opened Sept. 1 and is set in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, features two restaurants – Vikissimo, for serving food and drinks, and I Dodici Gatti, for wood-fired pizza.
Rates start $288, including breakfast.
Les Sources de Cheverny, which began welcoming guests on Sept. 1, is a sister property to Bordeaux’s Les Sources de Caudalie, where the Caudalie skincare brand took root.
The hotel is equipped with a restaurant serving farm-to-table cuisine, and an oak Jacuzzi and thermal pool. Caudalie treatments are available in the Spa des Sources.
Arguably, one of Les Sources de Cheverny’s most distinguishing features is Le Baron Perche, a wooden suite set on stilts with lake views.
Rates start at $324 per night, including breakfast.
Torre Del Marques, a 15th-century farmhouse that has been renovated from top to bottom with a focus on bio-sustainability, features an organic “zero-kilometre restaurant,” offering and cuisine that is produced and sold locally, including such items as olives, almonds, honey and black truffles, and local wines.
For families or friends traveling together, the Suite Room accommodates four guests in two connecting rooms, and features a terrace.
Rates for Torre Del Marques, which opened on Aug. 29, start at $323 per night, including breakfast.
In other developments, the 44-room Huvafen Fushi Maldives in Paje, Maldives, has rejoined Small Luxury Hotels of the World and is scheduled to reopen on Nov. 1. t
Rates start at $1,644 per night, including breakfast.
Small Luxury Hotels of the World’s portfolio includes 520 properties in more than 90 countries.
