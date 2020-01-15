Small Luxury Hotels of the World Introduces Hotels in New Destinations
Hotel & Resort Mackenzie Cullen January 15, 2020
Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) has decided to start off 2020 by introducing five new small luxury hotels in five destinations around the world.
SLH’s first new destination is The Wittmore. Located in Barcelona, Spain’s Gothic Quarter, The Wittmore is an adults-only hotel with a fun, speakeasy-like feel.
As picturesque as this hotel is, with its twenty-two rooms, rooftop sundeck, plunge pool and panoramic view of the beautiful city, it has a no-photo policy. Its cozy restaurant, The Witty, hosts musicians of all genres every Thursday night for guests to enjoy while relishing the restaurant’s signature roast beef with mustard sauce.
The next newest addition is Villa Geba. This hotel is tucked away in a secret hideaway in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro. The hotel’s eight suites each come with a private butler who treats guests like royalty.
Overlooking the Adriatic Sea, Villa Geba offers views of Montenegro’s most photographed site. The onsite Muse Restaurant & Bar serves mouthwatering French cuisine, seabass in salt crust, lemon meringue pie with notes of lavender and more.
Susafa is a family-run estate located in Sicily, Italy. Not only does this hotel allow guests to experience traditional, rural Italian activities like cherry harvesting, Sicilian wine tasting and ravioli and tortellini making, it is also sustainable through solar energy and sourcing water from on-site wells.
Guests staying in any of the eighteen rooms are encouraged to take part in the hotel’s Sicilian cooking class, where they will learn how to make traditional Sicilian tomato sauce “caponata,” ricotta cheese and cannoli.
Topping Rose House marks SLH’s debut in The Hamptons. Though the hotel has only twenty-two rooms, its restaurant can seat 75, and patrons can enjoy meals prepared with the produce from the property’s one-acre Topping Rose Farm.
The hotel’s Naturopathica Spa provides guests with an array of herbal treatments, from an Herbal Hydration Complex mask to an anti-inflammatory Arnica Remedy Oil massage. Guests can also browse the hotel’s unique art collection from both local and international artists.
Located in the heart of Siem Reap, Cambodia, the Angkor Village Hotel is a collection of Khmer houses amongst lush tropical gardens. The hotel is another sustainable, eco-friendly addition for SLH, using energy-efficient devices and movement sensors and refillable containers in each of the forty-two rooms.
L’Auberge des Temples is the hotel’s floating pavilion restaurant that serves delicious Khmer meals from fresh local ingredients. Guests can also experience traditional Cambodian dances and Khmer culture at the onsite Apsara theatre.
For more information, visit www.slh.com.
For more information on Barcelona, Montenegro, Sicily, Cambodia
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Mackenzie Cullen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS