Dave Matthews, Tim Reynolds to Return for 5th Annual Destination Event in Cancun
Entertainment Palace Resorts Laurie Baratti June 10, 2021
Boutique entertainment companies CID Presents and On Location have just announced the scheduled return of the fifth annual “Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds: Riviera Maya” destination event, to be held February 18-20, 2022, on the coveted sands of Cancún, Mexico.
The multi-day concert event will again be hosted at the magnificent, AAA Four Diamond-awarded Moon Palace Cancún, giving guests access to a range of luxury accommodations mere steps away from CID Presents’ state-of-the-art concert venue on the sand. For 2022, the venue will be relocated to a spot the resort’s Sunrise section, giving fans the opportunity to book new room types that boast great views of the stage and surrounding scene.
Guests of the destination event will enjoy not only nightly concerts on the beach, but daytime pool parties and activities at the resort, and will also be encouraged to enrich their weekend further by exploring the Yucatan Peninsula’s incredible natural landscape and heritage. Various off-site programs extend visitors the opportunity to experience, for example, the ruined Mayan capital city of Chichen Itza with its famous pyramid temples, splashing into the cool, fresh waters of any number of cenotes (natural underground pools) or sailing aboard luxury catamarans to offshore Isla Mujeres.
All-inclusive weekend event packages are scheduled to go on sale to the public starting June 18, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET. However, a number of pre-sale packages will be made available exclusively to members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association for purchase as of June 15, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET, and alumni of previous Dave & Tim Riviera Maya events can likewise take advantage of a special pre-sale beginning June 17 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
As the COVID-19 situation next year can’t yet be foreseen, CID Presents and On Location will continue to keep pace with industry best practices in terms of health and safety by monitoring relevant guidelines and recommendations released by local authorities, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization and adjusting their own protocols accordingly in order to provide the safest possible experience for all guests.
The event will also align with CID Presents’ commitment to a comprehensive effort to green operations, conducted in partnership with Moon Palace, which has itself been designated a low-carbon tourism provider. The concert area and venue will be free of single-use plastics, and all waste discarded during the event and throughout the resort will be sorted and diverted from landfills. Such efforts ensure more sustainable and responsible event production practices and contribute directly to the fight against global climate change.
For more information, visit daveandtimrivieramaya.com and moonpalacecancun.com.
Sponsored Content
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Palace Resorts, Cancun, Riviera Maya
For more Entertainment News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS