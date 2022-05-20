Summer Hotel & Resort Deals to Jumpstart Your Travel Plans
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz May 20, 2022
Welcome sun and fun – and summer savings!
If you’ll be traveling this summer and haven’t locked in your travel plans yet, check out these summer hotel and resort deals to save some money on accommodation for your next trip.
Domestic Hotel & Resort Deals:
– Trump International Beach Resort in Miami is offering up to 30 percent savings on stays through spring 2023 when booked by June 2, 2022.
– La Concha Resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico is offering 15 percent savings on suites with an included bottle of sparkling wine when guests book with the code HDK with the Suite Celebrations package. It’s available to book now through July 31.
– The InterContinental New York Barclay is offering a Stay Longer & Save package, which provides up to 25 percent discount on stays three nights or more. Offer must be booked at least three days in advance of stay.
– Travelers wanting to immerse themselves in Charleston’s history can enjoy saving 20 percent on stays five nights or more at the historic HarbourView Inn. Guests must book between July 1 and August 31 and travel between July 1 and December 30 to enjoy the discount.
– Discover a tropical paradise while saving some cash at Wailea Beach Resort this summer! Travelers can save up to 15 off stays four nights or more when they use the code D3Q before July 31, 2022 for travel through September 5.
– The Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa is offering a BOGO Summer Offer that gives guests one night free for each room booked for stays between June 1 through August 31, 2022 when booked by May 22, 2022.
International Hotel & Resort Deals:
– The Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen Adults Only Resort is offering savings on a variety of experiences when you book direct, including ten percent savings on cabanas, a romantic dinner, premium wines and liquors. Guests can also enjoy two free excursions!
– Sanctuary Cap Cana is offering 20 percent off nightly rates, along with 20 percent off Balinese beds and a 10 percent discount on late check-out, spa services and laundry service at the newly remodeled resort.
– Beaches Grand Escapes is giving travelers who book stays for five nights or longer for travel between August 28 and October 5 a free Made for Memories photoshoot with three complimentary photos, as well as the choice between a complimentary Red Lane Spa manicure, a catamaran cruise for two or Sesame Street Character Breakfast.
– Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa, the newly opened resort in Los Cabos, is offering 35 percent savings on bookings made between June 1 and August 31 for travel between June 1 through December 21, 2022. Guests can receive an extra 10 percent off their stays along with 15 percent off spa services when they sign up for Villa Group’s V-Level loyalty program.
– Club Med is offering 45 percent off stays through December 17 when booked through June 28, 2022, including other fun perks.
– Guests can save up to 25 percent on private pool villas at the Banyan Tree Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Mexico and Banyan Tree Cabo Marqués in Acapulco, Mexico with the Stay More, Pay Less promotion, available when booking four nights or more.
– Atlantis Paradise Island is offering different deals for guests depending on what type of accommodation they book. The suites-only The Reef is offering a fifth night free deal now through May 23 for travel through September 30. Travelers staying at The Cove can enjoy Tuesday nights free when they book a minimum of three nights, available through May 24 for stays through September 9.
A Bonus Cruise Deal:
– As part of American Queen Voyages’ 10th anniversary, its Summer of Savings deal offers savings up to $4,800 on select 2022, 2023 and 2024 sailings, which can be combined with an extra 10 percent off anniversary sailings. Discount is available through June 30, 2022.
