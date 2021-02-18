Tampa Area Hotel Occupancies Reach 92 Percent During Super Bowl Weekend
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey February 18, 2021
Florida’s Hillsborough County reaped rich rewards on the hotel front during the Super Bowl LV weekend, which was held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
Hotel occupancy climbed to 92.1 percent during the Saturday and Sunday Super Bowl weekend (Feb. 6 and 7), with occupancies reaching 93.8 percent on Saturday and 90.4 percent on Sunday, according to Smith Travel Research.
It was the fifth Super Bowl to be held in the Tampa Bay area, outperforming the 2009 Super Bowl weekend, when weekend occupancy reached 84.7 percent.
In more good news, weekend hotel revenues during the Super Bowl LV increased by 166 percent to $14,291,224, Smith Travel said, adding that February 2020 was the “second-best hotel revenue month in the history” of Hillsborough County.
“We were handed several unique challenges, but our community came together and ultimately proved that even with more hotel inventory, a hometown team and a pandemic, this destination was poised to host one of the most memorable, impactful games at a critical time in our history,” said Santiago C. Corrada, president and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay.
“We couldn’t be prouder of how our community rallied to pull this off.”
Added Rob Higgins, president and CEO of the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee, “It’s been a really challenging year for our tourism and hospitality community, so the timing of this Super Bowl and the impact it provided couldn’t be any better.”
