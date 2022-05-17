Test Your Knowledge of Antigua's Verandah Resort & Spa To Win an All-Inclusive Stay for Two
Hotel & Resort Elite Island Resorts Patrick Clarke May 17, 2022
The Verandah Resort & Spa, Antigua from Elite Island Resorts is rewarding travel advisors who know it best with a brief quiz to win a free all-inclusive five-night stay for two.
Located on 30 beachfront acres in the Caribbean, this stunning all-inclusive resort appeals to travelers of all types and interests, whether it's couples seeking romance, families looking to vacation in paradise or eco-friendly travelers eyeing a sustainable getaway.
Notable on-site amenities include beautiful white-sand beaches, inviting pools, thrilling water sports, a rejuvenating spa and fitness center, a supervised kids club and much more.
For a chance to experience all that The Verandah Resort & Spa, Antigua has to offer at no cost, click here to answer a series of multiple-choice questions related to the resort. After completing the quiz, participants will submit their name, email, zip code and country to enter themselves for a shot at the complimentary stay.
