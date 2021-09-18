The All-Inclusive Sandals Resort Experience in Saint Lucia
If you’re looking for the ultimate Caribbean getaway, look no further than Saint Lucia in the West Indies. This lush country is known for its geothermal activity, sprawling rainforests, unspoiled coral reefs, exceptionally blue waters, stunning beaches, mountainous backdrops and more.
It’s an ideal destination for nearly anyone, whether you fall into the category of honeymooner, beach bum, adrenaline junkie, history nerd or hiker.
Visitors come from around the world to experience inimitable adventures whether it be hiking the UNESCO Heritage Site of the iconic Pitons, two volcanic plugs on the southwestern coast of the island, or Mount Soufrière, an active stratovolcano; soaring through the canopy of the rainforest via zipline or simply soaking in the sun on a truly pristine beach.
Guests wanting the convenience and ease of an all-inclusive can find that and more at Sandals’ three luxury properties on the island. Getting to your property is a breeze thanks to roundtrip airport transfers to any property. Sandals offers guests access to all three of its resorts, Regency La Toc and Halcyon Beach in Castries, as well as Grande St. Lucian in Gros-Islet. This includes access to each property’s dining options, amenities, entertainment and beaches giving guests the option of an unlimited number of experiences across the board.
For an expansive, beautiful, adults-only resort, check in to Sandals Regency La Toc. This 220-acre estate is situated on a half-mile crescent-shaped beach, surrounded by dense, rainforest-covered hills. You could easily stay put at the resort and have the time of your life.
On the property are nine fine dining restaurants including the French restaurant, La Toc; Armando’s fine Italian dining atop Sunset Ocean Bluff; Neptune’s Mediterranean Seafood; Kimonos teppanyaki, and more.
Included in your package is unlimited top-shelf liquor; eight bars, including swim-up bars, serving the best tiki drinks; unlimited dining, and Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks wines. In addition, Red Lane Spa offers guests a selection of incredibly relaxing treatments such as massages and wraps.
Rooms include luxurious oceanfront villas with private pools and personal butler service; two-story villas with soaking tubs overlooking the ocean; island-style rooms with views of the sea and well-manicured grounds and elegant poolside rooms. Whatever your budget allows, the resort experience is top-notch thanks to Sandals' impeccably attentive service and caring staff members.
That said, the personal butler service is a supreme experience that makes your stay uber-luxurious. You’re given a cell phone just for when you need assistance, whether that be for a ride to the beach or if you left your book in your room. The standard of service is phenomenal. Makes sense given that each butler is trained in accordance by the Guild of Professional English Butlers.
If you do decide to stay on property, there is plenty to keep you busy. From the nine-hole golf course, tennis courts, basketball and beach volleyball, there’s lots to do on land. And when it comes to watersports, you’ve got a lot to choose from including snorkeling, kayaks, windsurfing, Hobie cats and paddleboards.
One of the coolest features of La Toc, however, is the fact that if you want to get scuba certified, you can with PADI certified dive instructors. The resort has incredibly knowledgeable scuba instructors who offer two introductory dive programs.
Guests can either complete an on-site intro course that gets guests diving on the same day or a lifetime certification with a pre-vacation online portion to be completed at home before arrival. For guests looking for a one-time dive experience, Sandals can qualify them to dive on property in just a few hours with their exclusive ‘PADI Discover Scuba Diving Experience.’ Once completed, guests are free to dive up to twice a day with the best equipment, dive boats and all the knowledge to dive confidently in renowned reef areas teeming with life.
When you’re ready to explore the island, Sandals continues to make booking worthwhile tours simple. Tour company Island Routes offers a wide variety of tours ranging from the chill and laid-back to more heart-pounding adventures.
When it comes to sea tours, experience the Luxury Soufriere Getaway which takes you on an adventure through Soufriere, complete with guided rum tastings; samplings of Lucian cuisine; a dip in the world’s only drive-in volcano; and a tour of the Toraille Waterfalls and Botanical Gardens, where you can wash off with a refreshing swim.
Another memorable excursion is the Explorer Catamaran Cruise in which guests are taken to the seas to snorkel and explore colorful reefs; view the epic Pitons up close and personal and sail in and around any other points of interest such as Marigot Bay. The crew catches fresh seafood for you to enjoy for lunch, in addition to serving tasty selections prepared by your onboard chef.
Get your workout in with a Waterfall Cycling Adventure that includes a ride through the rainforest ending in a refreshing dip in the picturesque Errard Waterfalls. You’ll have the unique opportunity to take in panoramic views of the surrounding flora and fauna as you soar through the rainforest via zip lines (if you choose to combine the Treetop Zip Line excursion).
From private horseback rides along the beach to epic hiking through the ruins of the Pigeon Island National Park, accompanied by the history of the area, there’s an excursion for everyone.
Please note that all travelers 18 years and older, regardless of their status (resident, non-resident, fully vaccinated or unvaccinated) must submit a travel registration form, and all travelers five years and older must take a PCR test five days or less before arrival in Saint Lucia. Sandals arranges for a required test at the resort prior to departure for entry back to the U.S.
