The Beverly Hilton to Debut $35 Million Hotel Transformation in 2020
Hotel & Resort January 14, 2020
WHY IT RATES: The $35 million renovation will cover the entirety of the hotel, including the 566 guest rooms, nine private luxury suites, meeting rooms, lobby and restaurant.—Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
The Beverly Hilton today announces a top-to-bottom hotel renovation, to be completed in April 2020, which will reintroduce the Los Angeles landmark to a new generation of leisure travelers, corporate guests and entertainment industry events. The sweeping transformation will encompass all 566 guest rooms, including nine private luxury suites, indoor-outdoor event spaces and meeting rooms, and all public spaces including the lobby and signature restaurant, CIRCA 55.
“Since Conrad Hilton opened the hotel in 1955, The Beverly Hilton has been an essential part of Beverly Hills and Hollywood history, playing host to some of the most memorable moments,” said general manager Sandy Murphy. “We are so excited to bring a fresh, contemporary look to this iconic property as we continue to innovate in the way we deliver world-class hospitality to our guests and the community.”
The Beverly Hilton partnered with Texas-based Paul Duesing Partners to reimagine the interiors of the hotel. The $35 million renovation will infuse the hotel’s design with sophistication and modern comfort, offering a crisp, modern approach to the classic Hollywood Regency style while complementing the Mid-Century modern architecture of the building. Inspired by easeful California living, the renovations will welcome the outdoors in, with terrace views, warm breezes and natural light, along with thoughtful upgrades to furnishings, flooring, wall coverings, fixtures and in-room technologies.
Guestrooms will offer an elevated residential feel that is warm and inviting, just like the hotel’s legendary hospitality. Light-filled rooms and floor to ceiling views of the LA landscape will be accented by serene interiors featuring teal and champagne, pops of crisp high-gloss white and luminous metallics.
The renovated rooms will offer guests three unique and iconic experiences: the energetic modernism and intelligent design of the Oasis Building, the resort-inspired Hollywood glamour of the poolside cabanas and the secluded opulence of The Wilshire Tower.
The grandest of accommodations, The Presidential Suite, will trade a deep burgundy and gold palette, dark wood accents and heavy fabrics for sleek, contemporary furnishings and a soothing color palette, to provide a luxurious expression of the very best of California living. All rooms will feature the hotel’s signature high-touch service that makes every stay feel effortless.
Supporting Hilton in redefining sustainable travel by cutting its environmental footprint in half and doubling investment in social impact projects by 2030, the hotel renovation will bring new environmentally-conscious innovations to The Beverly Hilton.
The hotel will no longer offer single-use plastic bath amenities in guestrooms, instead every shower will feature Molton Brown dispensers for shampoo, conditioner and body wash. In addition, all guestroom lighting will be LED. Further, the hotel will join Hilton’s industry-leading soap recycling initiative which helps underserved communities and has diverted more than 3.1 million pounds of waste from landfill.
The Beverly Hilton will also be removing plastic water bottles from guestroom mini-bars. Instead, guests will receive a reusable aluminum bottle in their room that they can refill at multiple water stations throughout the property during their stay.
The hotel’s meeting and event spaces, comprising more than 60,000 square feet of indoor and open-air space with world-class production capabilities, have also been completely reimagined. The corporate meeting spaces now offer even more discreet, comfortable and technologically sophisticated settings for every business need. The hotel’s event spaces, home to some of the most high-profile red-carpet events in Hollywood, have been refreshed with flexible new outdoor venue options to complement an existing portfolio of indoor banquet spaces.
Through all this, the hotel’s signature approach to hospitality, which has made it a trusted partner to entertainment, media, technology, finance, and corporate clients, remains unchanged.
The public spaces, including the main lobby, Oasis Tower lobby and CIRCA 55, will be the final phase of the renovation, and will debut a fresh and contemporary look in April 2020.
For more information about The Beverly Hilton, please visit beverlyhilton.com or call (310) 274-7777.
SOURCE: The Beverly Hilton press release.
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS