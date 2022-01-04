The Boca Raton Unveils Transformative Renovations
January 04, 2022
The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., unveiled its Harborside renovations, which are part of a $200 million facelift to the property, which features five distinctive hotels.
First and foremost, the 294-room Cloister, the original hotel at the property’s center, has been completely revamped.
“As when famed architect Addison Mizner opened the property in 1926, Cloister once again gleams in coastal white,” The Boca Raton said. “The grand entrance has been extensively renovated, including every detail along the main drive and throughout the gracious lobby.”
Other enhancements to Cloister include the addition of Sadelle’s, which serves breakfast and lunch; the Palm Court Cocktail Lounge and the reimagined 50,000-square-foot Spa Palmera, which was created in collaboration with Colin Cowie, the lifestyle expert and event planner.
Meanwhile, the Yacht Club has been reinvented into an adults-only enclave with 112 suites with balconies.
Also new is the Harborside Pool Club, which features three pools, a floating river, water slides cabanas with butler service, a pool bar, kids club and more.
Later this year, the Pool Club will introduce a FlowRider surf wave simulator, an event lawn, teens’ lounge, retail outlets and waterfront options.
The Boca Raton will also add two new restaurants in winter 2022 featuring Japanese and Italian cuisine, as well as Maison Rose, a macaron and chocolate shop.
“A New Golden Era of The Boca Raton is a celebration of our legacy within the community and internationally,” said Daniel A. Hostettler, President and CEO of The Boca Raton.
“As we look toward the future, our focus remains unwavering – to provide an extraordinary experience that defines The Boca Raton as one of the world’s most renowned luxury resorts and private clubs.”
Going forward, the 27-story Tower will debut in the aftermath of a $45 million facelift.
