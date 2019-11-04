The Edgewater: Seattle's Rock History Hotel
Hotel & Resort Scott Laird November 04, 2019
Seattle was a city ascendant in the 1960s. Jetliners were streaming off production lines, making the world smaller. It was a world that convened in “Jet City” in 1962 for the World’s Fair that introduced the now-iconic Space Needle to the city’s skyline.
Also introduced that year for the fair was a hotel, built over the water on Pier 67, briefly called Camelot (undoubtedly a nod to the contemporary Broadway smash hit) before being renamed the Edgewater Inn. Regulation changes soon after the opening prohibited other similar construction on overwater piers, cementing the hotel’s position as the only one in Seattle directly straddling the waterfront.
The hotel opened late, and after the excitement of the World’s Fair had receded, the Edgewater had little more going for it than gimmick. Contemporary postcards show the hotel encouraging guests to fish the waters of Puget Sound directly out their guestroom windows. There was even a bait shop in the lobby.
The lull turned out to be brief. In August 1964, unable to find other accommodations during the Seattle stop on their North American tour, The Beatles contracted with the Edgewater. The band’s famous Ed Sullivan Show appearance was just a few months past, and hotels were understandably reluctant to deal with the crowds and security requirements of the world’s biggest musical act.
Even with an extra insurance policy, crowd barriers and tighter security, fans went to great lengths to get into the hotel—some even attempted to swim across Elliott Bay. The carpet in the suite was cut into squares and sold by a Seattle department store for a charity benefit after the Beatles stay, and the room’s other furnishings were switched out to other guest rooms out of fear subsequent guests would take them.
Photos of the Beatles fishing from their guest room became instantly famous, and the hotel’s future was assured. The Edgewater Inn became the place for visiting musicians throughout the decades. The suite occupied by the Beatles is now known simply as The Beatles Suite; more than a few guests take the chance to recreate the famous photo, a framed version of which hangs from the wall.
Fascinating history aside, the hotel now known simply as The Edgewater remains perhaps the most distinctive hotel in the city. Guest rooms have views of Elliott Bay and the Seattle waterfront or the Seattle skyline and Space Needle. Whether rooms face the water or don’t, the sights, smells and sounds of the water are ever-present.
Guests arrive under a grand porte-cochere with an outdoor fireplace and might eye the bicycles available for use tied up under the trellises nearby. Inside, the great room style lobby immediately treats arrivals to multistory views of the bay, where Washington State Ferries slide in and out of the terminal down the waterfront.
Guest rooms each have gas fireplaces and contemporary designs with plush bedding. Teddy bears and bear-shaped ottomans add a sense of whimsy while slate-tiled baths underline the waterfront sense of place. Rooms have an option of step in-shower or claw-foot slipper tubs. Some rooms have seating areas with picture windows while others have step-out balconies with seating.
It’s tempting to stretch out and warm the toes all evening by the fire, especially when the air gets chilly, but Six Seven Restaurant is a spectacular reason not to. Everyone I knew in Seattle said the New England-style clam chowder was a must-have, and they were right—it’s some of the best I’ve had, even in a city that’s known for it.
One can certainly live on chowder alone, but with so much culinary bounty in the Northwest, it would be a shame to. Six Seven also serves up luscious fresh seafood and other Northwest-sourced proteins with Pacific Rim and global flavors.
One could go for standbys like bouillabaisse or cedar plank salmon, or try Moroccan-spiced short ribs or tagliatelle with foraged mushrooms (The slopes of the Cascades are a haven for fungi). All meals, of course, come with a side of waterfront views.
Fishing out the windows isn’t encouraged anymore, but guests with musical inclinations can request an electric or acoustic guitar and sheet music from one of the hotel’s famous musical guests and try their own hand at it. Guests who do not wish to strum can request a record player and choose from a curated selection of vinyl—also from famous guests.
The Takeaway
Built as a temporary attraction made permanent by the 20th Century’s most enduring musical acts, this iconic, charming waterfront hotel is a must for any Seattle itinerary—for rock fans, history buffs or anybody who can’t resist a comfortable stay.
The Math
I’ve seen rates as low as $161 per night. A daily amenity fee of $25 applies, which includes the use of bicycles, Wi-Fi, Business and Fitness Center access, phone chargers, local newspaper, local phone calls, running shoes and maps, guitars and record players.
Instagrammable Moment
Waterfront views and skyline views, especially when Mt. Rainier is “out” are hard to beat.
Loyalty
None.
Good To Know
Spare teddy bears are available for purchase in the Shop on the Edge (which also has a coffee bar) or the front desk.
Accommodations were furnished by The Edgewater in preparation for this story.
For more information on Seattle
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Scott Laird
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS