The Excellence Collection Investing Over $50 Million To Revamp Caribbean Properties

A couple relaxing at Excellence Playa Mujeres
A couple relaxing at Excellence Playa Mujeres. (photo via The Excellence Collection)

The Excellence Collection has eight properties in Cancun, Montego Bay, Punta Cana and Riviera Maya, and over the next year and a half, the company is investing over $50 million to update its resorts.

While most of the money will be spent updating common areas at each of the properties, an additional twelve villas will be built at Excellence Oyster Bay in Jamaica to bring the property’s total Beach Villas with a Private Pool category up to 17 villas.

The Excellence Collection aims to continue its high level of hospitality known among All-Inclusive resorts throughout the renovations and beyond, creating more VIP experiences visitors are looking for.

In a recent statement, Domingo Aznar, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing for The Excellence Collection said, “Since the inception of our first resort in Punta Cana over two decades ago, we strived for a standard in hospitality that we have now achieved and wish to continue for years to come. It’s our goal to improve the experiences we can offer our guests; we want those who choose to stay with us, to return and not settle for anything less than Infinite Excellence in every single visit.”

Updates at Excellence Playa Mujeres in Mexico have already begun and all construction updates are expected to be completed by 2024.

