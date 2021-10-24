The Growing Appeal of All-Inclusive Resorts
The all-inclusive resort market is continuing to flourish, as witnessed by companies such as Marriott International and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts entering the market with Marriott Bonvoy and Wyndham Alltra.
There are many valid reasons for the segment’s growth, according to travel advisors.
“The all-inclusive model gives guests a true vacation, free from worry of every-day budgeting and spending concerns that we all have. No other vacation can offer the true break from reality that an all-inclusive vacation does,” said James Berglie of Be All Inclusive.
“When faced with the option of going to a U.S. beach and spending a couple hundred dollars every night on dinner in addition to any other activities you want to do, compared to going to an all-inclusive and literally having no worries about spending additional money the entire time, it’s easy to see why the all-inclusive space continues to grow and why Marriott and Wyndham want in on it,” he said
“It is growing for sure – our all-inclusive bookings for 2022 have already doubled any previous year in business,” said Sarah Kline of Time For Travel. “It's easy, it’s relaxing and feels like a better deal.
“Even those ‘I don’t do all inclusives’ clients are going all-inclusive now. The brands they know, like Marriott and Hyatt, are doing it so maybe they should also,” Kline added, referring to Hyatt’s August announcement of its agreement to acquire Apple Leisure Group.
Health and safety issues relating to the pandemic have also played a considerable role in the increasing popularity of all-inclusive resorts.
“Many all-inclusive resorts have taken extra sanitary precautions which alleviates stress some might have about traveling to a destination,” said Jennifer Doncsecz of VIP Vacations.
“There is a greater sense of safety in going to an all-inclusive in that you don’t need to leave the resort and all of the activities and amenities are right there.”
“The all-inclusive is your bubble,” said Kline. “I was recently in Jamaica at an all-inclusive during the island-wide lockdown. Hands down it was the best three days I’ve ever spent at an all-inclusive resort. Instead of running around on excursions, we relaxed, sailed and explored the resort. The all-inclusive bubble feels good!”
