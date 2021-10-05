Last updated: 12:07 PM ET, Tue October 05 2021

Marriott Bonvoy Adds 20 All-Inclusive Resorts Across Mexico, Caribbean

Hotel & Resort Donald Wood October 05, 2021

Royalton Antigua, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino.
Royalton Antigua, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino. (photo via Marriott International Media)

All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy announced the addition of 20 resorts to its Autograph Collection Hotels brand.

Marriott’s collection of Autograph Collection branded all-inclusive resorts spans across Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Antigua, Grenada and Costa Rica. The properties create experiences that enable guests to immerse themselves in moments tailored to their interests.

Guests will enjoy an elevated all-inclusive vacation with a unique design aesthetic, enriching programs, dynamic locally driven dining options and enhanced spa and wellness offerings.

The 20 resorts Marriott added to its Autograph Collection Hotels brand follow the recent agreement with Sunwing Travel Group’s hotel division, Blue Diamond Resorts. The partnership helped the hotel giant move into the top 10 of global all-inclusive companies.

“The arrival of the first all-inclusive resorts marks an exciting chapter in the brand’s story,” Autograph Collection Global Brand Leader Jennifer Connell said. “From focal design moments and immersive dining hideaways to signature rituals and personal guide adventures, Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resorts transport you to a world of your own, where experiences are tailored, imagination is piqued, and joy is unleashed.”

Marriott noted the all-inclusive portfolio would fully participate in Marriott Bonvoy, enabling members to earn and redeem points for stays and receive on-property benefits based on their status.

Member benefits for all-inclusive getaways will include member rates, resort discounts, room upgrades based on availability, complimentary massages, access to exclusive areas on property, weekly member cocktail parties and more.

Here is a full list of properties added to its portfolio, per Marriott:

Mexico

—Planet Hollywood Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

—Planet Hollywood Adults Scene Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

—Royalton CHIC Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

—Royalton Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino

—Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

Dominican Republic

—Royalton Bavaro, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino

—Royalton CHIC Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino – Adults Only (expected to be welcomed into the portfolio in January 2022)

—Royalton Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino

—Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino – Adults Only

—Royalton Splash Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino

Jamaica

—Grand Lido Negril Au-Naturel, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

—Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

—Royalton Negril, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

—Hideaway at Royalton Negril, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

—Royalton White Sands Montego Bay, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

St. Lucia

—Royalton Saint Lucia, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

—Hideaway at Royalton Saint Lucia, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

Costa Rica

—Planet Hollywood Costa Rica, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

Antigua

—Royalton Antigua, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino

Grenada

—Royalton Grenada, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

